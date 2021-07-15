https://www.oann.com/ny-fed-names-dianne-dobbeck-as-head-of-the-supervision-group/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ny-fed-names-dianne-dobbeck-as-head-of-the-supervision-group



July 15, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Thursday that it named Dianne Dobbeck as the new head of its supervision group.

Effective August 1, Dobbeck will oversee the teams and functions responsible for supervising financial institutions in the Second District that are subject to Federal Reserve supervision. Dobbeck will also be a member of the New York Fed’s Executive Committee.

The New York Fed veteran, who joined the bank in 1997 as a policy analyst, has held several leadership roles in the supervision group and was the senior officer responsible for supervising two of the largest U.S. banks.

In the new role, she will work with the supervision heads of other Reserve districts and will serve on the Board’s Large Institution Supervision Coordinating Committee (LISCC), which oversees large and systemically important financial institutions.

(Reporting by Jonnelle MarteEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

