https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/15/nyt-quotes-unnamed-experts-from-chinese-state-media-to-make-everyone-feel-safe-about-the-h5n6-avian-flu/

Don’t worry, everyone.

Chinese state media says “the risk of large-scale transmission was low” from the H5N6 strain of avian flu that’s hospitalized a 55-year-old man in Bazhong, a city in the province of Sichuan:

“Wonder where have we heard that before?”:

Oh, it gets worse.

Not only is the NYT quoting Chinese state media, but also “unnamed experts” and unnamed local officials:

A man has been hospitalized in southwestern China after contracting the H5N6 strain of avian flu, Chinese state news media reported on Thursday, a reminder that the world is full of flu viruses even during a coronavirus pandemic.

The man, 55, was hospitalized in Bazhong, a city in the southwestern province of Sichuan, after coming down with a fever and testing positive for the virus on July 6, the state-run China Global Television Network reported.

Local officials had “activated an emergency response and sterilized the area,” the broadcaster said in a brief report in English. It cited unnamed experts as saying that the risk of large-scale transmission among humans was low. The report did not provide other details or say whether the man handled poultry as part of his job.

Well done, guys:

And based on the past 18 months, we should probably shut down all travel with China right now:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...