Don’t worry, everyone.

Chinese state media says “the risk of large-scale transmission was low” from the H5N6 strain of avian flu that’s hospitalized a 55-year-old man in Bazhong, a city in the province of Sichuan:

A 55-year-old man has been hospitalized in China after contracting the H5N6 strain of avian flu. Chinese state news media said that the risk of large-scale transmission was low. https://t.co/w0nm8GCFBB — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 15, 2021

“Wonder where have we heard that before?”:

“…the risk of large-scale transmission was low.” Wonder where have we heard that before? 🧐🤔#China https://t.co/hz0AKfNwy0 — Yoshita Singh योषिता सिंह (@Yoshita_Singh) July 15, 2021

Oh, it gets worse.

Not only is the NYT quoting Chinese state media, but also “unnamed experts” and unnamed local officials:

A man has been hospitalized in southwestern China after contracting the H5N6 strain of avian flu, Chinese state news media reported on Thursday, a reminder that the world is full of flu viruses even during a coronavirus pandemic. The man, 55, was hospitalized in Bazhong, a city in the southwestern province of Sichuan, after coming down with a fever and testing positive for the virus on July 6, the state-run China Global Television Network reported. Local officials had “activated an emergency response and sterilized the area,” the broadcaster said in a brief report in English. It cited unnamed experts as saying that the risk of large-scale transmission among humans was low. The report did not provide other details or say whether the man handled poultry as part of his job.

Well done, guys:

And if there’s anything we’ve learned in the past 18 months or so about the Chinese government’s ability to assess the risk of large-scale transmission… https://t.co/RqzPi2x1Fo — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 15, 2021

And based on the past 18 months, we should probably shut down all travel with China right now:

Chinese state news media is just overflowing with credibility on these and other issues https://t.co/Kj8rV3lgFE — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 15, 2021

***

