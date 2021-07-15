https://www.thecollegefix.com/over-40-percent-of-baltimore-high-schoolers-earn-below-a-d-average

Forty-one percent of public high school students in Maryland’s largest city have failed to earn even a “D” grade point average.

This translates to over 8,400 kids out of Baltimore City Schools’ 20,500 total population … and almost twice the amount from the previous school year, FOX-45 reports.

The statistics were obtained by Project Baltimore, a special FOX-45 investigative team.

The district cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main culprit for the high number: “Consistent with the experience of many school districts across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic created significant disruptions to student learning […] Starting this summer and beyond, City Schools is providing students with a variety of opportunities to acquire the unfinished learning they lost.”

The station’s report notes the sheer quantity of below-“D” students may account for why the district won’t retain any failing students.

Earlier this year, FOX-45 reported on a student who had passed just three classes during his high school tenure, earning a 0.13 GPA. Remarkably, he was promoted each year to the next grade … and ranked in the upper half of his class.

MORE: Baltimore provides students ‘free’ lunches, t-shirts for anti-gun march

From the story:

“They take. They take. They take. Yet, despite the amount of money they get. We don’t see much change. Our schools outspend 97% of other major school districts,” [former Baltimore City Council President Candidate Jovani] Patterson said during a 2020 campaign ad. When Project Baltimore showed Patterson how Baltimore City students have been doing this year, here is how he reacted. “This is terrible,” Patterson told Project Baltimore. “This is just further perpetuating a cycle of poverty, of despair.” … City Council President Nick Mosby, who defeated Patterson in the election, is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning campaign finances, business and tax records. Project Baltimore emailed and called Mosby’s office requesting an interview to discuss these numbers concerning student GPAs. We never heard back. “They don’t care, man. They come from the same environment. Nick Mosby is a product of Baltimore City schools. [Mayor] Brendan Scott is a product of Baltimore City schools and they see what’s going on. But then when you bring this to them, they don’t care. They don’t care at all. You have to raise the standard,” Patterson [said].

On the bright side, a bit over 20 percent of city school students earned a “B” average (3.0) or higher.

Read the article.

MORE: BLM’s DeRay Mckesson lands $165,000 gig w/Baltimore schools

IMAGE: Shutterstock.com



Read More

Like The College Fix on Facebook / Follow us on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

