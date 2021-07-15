https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/over-40-percent-of-baltimore-high-schoolers-earn-below-a-d-average/

Forty-one percent of public high school students in Maryland’s largest city have failed to earn even a “D” grade point average.

This translates to over 8,400 kids out of Baltimore City Schools’ 20,500 total population … and almost twice the amount from the previous school year, FOX-45 reports .

The statistics were obtained by Project Baltimore, a special FOX-45 investigative team.

The district cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main culprit for the high number: “Consistent with the experience of many school districts across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic created significant disruptions to student learning […] Starting this summer and beyond, City Schools is providing students with a variety of opportunities to acquire the unfinished learning they lost.”

The station’s report notes the sheer quantity of below-“D” students may account for why the district won’t retain any failing students.

Earlier this year, FOX-45 reported on a student who had passed just three classes during his high school tenure, earning a 0.13 GPA. Remarkably, he was promoted each year to the next grade … and ranked in the upper half of his class. MORE: Baltimore provides students ‘free’ lunches, t-shirts for anti-gun march From the story : “They take. They take. They take. […]