https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/563125-pelosi-feared-trump-would-launch-nuclear-weapons-in-final-days

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiFormer Oklahoma City Thunder employee pleads guilty to illegal demonstration during Capitol riot Moderate Democrats call for 9/11-style panel to probe COVID-19 origins Select committee on Capitol attack to hear police testimony July 27 MORE (D-Calif.) was fearful former President Trump Donald TrumpTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Arizona’s Maricopa County approves M for new vote-counting machines On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE would launch nuclear weapons in his final days in the White House, according to a new book.

Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker write in “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” that Pelosi called Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Overnight Defense: US to evacuate Afghan allies at end of July | Biden meets with final top US commander in Afghanistan | Weapons buyer nominee withdraws amid IG probe Biden meets with general who stepped down as commander in Afghanistan MORE, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after the Capitol riot to express her concerns about Trump’s behavior, the newspaper reported.

According to the book, she wanted to ensure Trump could not start a war and launch nuclear weapons as one of his final acts in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This guy’s crazy,” Pelosi reportedly told Milley. “He’s dangerous. He’s a maniac.”

“Ma’am, I guarantee you that we have checks and balances in the system,” Milley responded, Leonnig and Rucker write.

They also state that Milley and other military officials feared Trump would attempt a coup to stay in power and considered resigning.

“They may try, but they’re not going to f—ing succeed,” Milley reportedly told his deputies when discussing the potential of a coup. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

Milley thought Trump was “the classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose,” the authors write.

The authors interviewed more than 140 people for the book, due out on Tuesday, including Trump himself for more than two hours.

The Hill has reached out to Pelosi’s office and Trump’s spokesperson for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

