https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/563331-pro-impeachment-republicans-outpace-gop-rivals-in-second-quarter

Republicans who voted earlier this year to impeach former President TrumpDonald TrumpTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Arizona’s Maricopa County approves M for new vote-counting machines On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE are outpacing their primary challengers in the money race.

Now, the 10 House Republicans who broke party lines in the chamber’s January impeachment vote are heading into the second half of 2021 flush with cash, financial reports filed on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show.

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyFormer Oklahoma City Thunder employee pleads guilty to illegal demonstration during Capitol riot Select committee on Capitol attack to hear police testimony July 27 Cheney hoping for GOP members of Jan. 6 panel who are ‘committed to upholding the rule of law’ MORE (R-Wyo.), who was ousted from her post as the No. 3 House Republican in May, raked in the most cash of the group in the second quarter of the year, raising nearly $1.9 million and closing out June with more than $2.8 million in the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another pro-impeachment Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerMcCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee Kinzinger: Afghanistan exit ‘a crushing defeat’ Sunday shows – Fauci in the spotlight MORE (R-Ill.), brought in more than $800,000 for his 2022 reelection bid in the same time frame. He began the second half of the year with more than $3 million in cash on- hand.

Cheney and Kinzinger have emerged as two of the most vocal Trump critics in the House Republican caucus since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that preceded the former president’s second impeachment. That criticism has earned each of them a set of primary challengers, many of whom are hoping to capitalize on Trump’s remaining influence within the GOP to win their party’s nomination next year.

But so far, none have managed to out-raise Cheney or Kinzinger.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, one of the Republicans challenging Cheney, raised $213,000 in the second quarter of the year, according to his Thursday filing. Another one of her primary opponents, state Rep. Chuck Gray, raised about $220,000.

Likewise, Kinzinger out-raised each of his primary challengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In districts across the country, the trend was the same. Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoCheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee Progressives nearly tank House Democrats’ Capitol security bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate path uncertain after House approves Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.), who also voted to impeach Trump, pulled in some $350,000 more than his main primary opponent Chris Mathys.

In Michigan’s 6th congressional district, Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonMichigan GOP executive director quits under pressure from Trump allies McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee MORE (R-Mich.) raised about $242,000 in the second quarter, more than twice as much as his closest rival Steve Carra, who reported raising about $108,000.

And in Ohio’s 16th congressional district, another pro-impeachment Republican, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Anthony GonzalezGovernors’ races see flood of pro-Trump candidates Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee Trump, GOP return to border to rev up base MORE (R-Ohio), outpaced his Trump-endorsed primary opponent Max Miller in the money race, raising $602,000 to Miller’s $443,000.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate committee advances bipartisan energy infrastructure bill Corporate giants call on Congress to pass voting rights measure Democrats reach deal on .5T price tag for infrastructure bill MORE (R-Alaska), the only one of the seven GOP senators who voted for impeachment to face reelection next year, pulled in nearly $1.15 million over the past three months. Her Trump-backed primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka raised just over $544,000, less than half as much as Murkowski.

On the House side, only one GOP incumbent who voted to impeach Trump was bested in second-quarter fundraising by a primary opponent: Rep. Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson RiceCheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden-Putin meeting to dominate the week Progressives nearly tank House Democrats’ Capitol security bill MORE (R-S.C.). Rice raised about $326,000 in the three-month period, while one of his challengers, conservative media personality Graham Allen, reported raising just over half-a-million dollars.

To be sure, fundraising isn’t always a good measure of a candidates’ odds of winning, and the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are still likely to face uphill battles next year. The former president, who remains deeply influential among the GOP voter base, has already vowed to campaign against Republicans who have broken with him.

But even in races without a pro-impeachment GOP incumbent, Trump’s endorsement didn’t necessarily equate to fundraising supremacy.

Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksMo Brooks’s Jan. 6 defense raises questions about official immunity and DOJ strategy Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore Alabama consultant becomes fourth Republican to jump into open Senate race MORE (R-Ala.), Trump’s choice to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyOvernight Defense: 6B Pentagon spending bill advances | Navy secretary nominee glides through hearing | Obstacles mount in Capitol security funding fight Obstacles mount amid Capitol Police funding fight Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore MORE (R-Ala.) in Alabama, was out-raised by Shelby’s preferred candidate Katie Britt by $1.4 million, FEC filings show. The same is true in North Carolina, where former Gov. Pat McCrory raked in nearly $300,000 more than Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddTrump, GOP return to border to rev up base Trump’s biggest political obstacle is Trump Burr on ‘unusual’ Trump endorsement in NC Senate race: ‘I can’t tell you what motivates him’ MORE (R-N.C.) in the state’s GOP Senate primary. Trump endorsed Budd in early June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

