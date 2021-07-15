https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/pro-trump-cryptocurrency-magacoin-is-launching-this-week-and-giving-away-100-coins-to-supporters/

A new cryptocurrency upstart, MAGACOIN is launching this week and giving away 100 free coins to every person who registers on the official website.

The idea behind the coin is to create an ecosystem where pro-Trump individuals can support pro-Trump businesses and candidates without using a financial instrument that benefits the globalists.

There are approximately 75 million MAGACOIN that are being created to represent the 75 million Trump voters who were disenfranchised during the vote steal that took place in November 2020. They will not be holding any sort of initial coin offering and will instead give coins away to patriots to build the network.

“10 Million MAGACOINS have been donated to the MAGACOIN Victory Fund, a SuperPAC created to support MAGA candidates across the country who will fight for individual rights, religious liberty, protecting the unborn, the 2nd amendment, freedom of speech and the entire America First Agenda,” they announced on their official website .

“As MAGACOIN is accepted by crypto exchanges and the value of the SuperPAC’s coin holdings increase, these coins will be traded for U.S. Currency and independent expenditures will be made to support MAGA candidates,” they added. “The greater the value of each MAGACOIN, the more resources the […]