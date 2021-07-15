https://www.theblaze.com/news/rapper-pitbull-cuba-freedom-video

First-generation Cuban-American rapper Pitbull called on the international community to help deliver freedom to the Cuban people. In the impassioned video, Pitbull declares that the anti-government protests in Cuba are a “world event,” adding that action must be taken to save lives.

“We need to stand up, step up and if you don’t understand what’s going on then you need to wake the f*** up,” proclaimed Pitbull, who was born Armando Christian Pérez.

“Not only is this a Cuban event, Cuba thing — this is a world event,” he added. “This isn’t about politics, this is about saving lives. This is about unity, not division, and bottom line this is about taking action.”

The 40-year-old rapper said he “loves” that the Cuban people are participating in the most recent anti-government demonstrations, which have been the largest on the island in 25 years.

“Not only do we live for freedom, we ride for freedom, we die for freedom, but we motherf***ing appreciate freedom,” Pitbull proclaimed.

Pitbull said despite having a huge platform to speak to the world, which includes over 86 million followers on social media, that he is “frustrated” with “not being able to help my own people, not being able to get them food, not being able to get them water, not being able to get them medicine.”

“But most of all, not being able to help, and really get them what they deserve … which is freedom,” he said.

Pitbull urged “all world allies” and “global businesses” to “get together to help” the Cuban people. The rapper singled out Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as a person who could assist the people in Cuba.

“He’s somebody that can get involved and really help us,” he said.

“We need to figure out solutions while they’re losing their lives over there literally for something that we wake up every day and appreciate, which is freedom,” Pitbull continued.

“This is about freedom and it’s about human rights,” he said.

“To everyone in Cuba, keep the fight up,” the rapper concluded.

(CAUTION: Explicit language)

Earlier this week, Pitbull voiced his support to the Cuban people.

“Freedom is everything. We support the Cuban people in their fight for freedom in Cuba,” Pitbull wrote, adding, “Freedom, It’s coming.”

The post featured the hashtag #SOSCuba, which is a social media hashtag to show the world how Cubans are being treated by the repressive regime on the Caribbean island.

Pitbull has been outspoken about the dangers of communism, especially since his mother and father fled Cuba to escape Fidel Castro’s reign.

“My family comes from communism, they fled communism, they had everything taken away from them, everybody got murdered, everybody got killed,” Pitbull said in February. “That’s the reason me, being a first-generation Cuban American, I look at freedom and I appreciate that s***. I appreciate opportunity. That comes from the fact that Castro took over everything.”

Other Cuban American celebrities have shown solidarity with the demonstrators in Cuba, including Gloria Estefan. The singer, who was born in Havana, shared footage of protesters marching in the streets demanding freedom.

Estefan captioned the video, “The Cuban people are reaching their breaking point! I stand with them as I always have! #SOSCuba.”

Estefan, 63, posted another video of Cubans protesting for freedom.

“FREEDOM FOR CUBA! My heart hurts for the Cuban people on the island & what they’ve already gone through for over 62 years,” Estefan wrote on Instagram. “But now they are saying ENOUGH despite the beatings, the murders & incarcerations, the abuses of power, the starvation & the attempted destruction of their spirits!”

“They need our support & that of the democratic & free countries of the world,” she added. “The United Nations &, very especially, the United States, must strongly condemn the repressive & violent measures being taken by the Cuban government against their own people! Spread the images, spread the word! VIVA CUBA LIBRE.”

Fellow Cuban American singer Camila Cabello, 24, also raised awareness of the crisis in Cuba.

“Hey guys, there is a major crisis right now in Cuba and we need your help to spread awareness,” Cabello said. “Deaths from COVID are rising rapidly and because of the lack of medicine, resources, basic necessities and even, food many people are dying.”

“Right now, there are simultaneous protests in more than 5 cities in Cuba,” the “Havana” singer wrote. “Our brave people took the streets to protest for this humanitarian crisis and the people of Cuba need our help urgently. Please spread this message by posting #SOSCUBA to your feed to help bring awareness and support to my people #SOSCuba.”

Cuba’s government cut off the internet earlier this week in an apparent attempt to stifle protesters from communicating with each other and reporting the events of the crisis to the rest of the world. Service was later restored, but access to social media apps was still restricted.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) urged President Joe Biden to take immediate action to restore internet access in Cuba.

“Technology exists to provide internet access into Cuba remotely, using the innovation of American enterprise and the diverse industries here,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to President Biden.

Rubio also wrote a letter addressed to Biden regarding supplying internet access to the Cuban people who are currently censored by the government.

“American technical capacity, coupled with the physical proximity of Cuba to the United States and its interests, make providing unrestricted access to the island an attainable and morally imperative goal,” Rubio said. “Today, U.S. companies stand ready and willing to support this effort with the support of the federal government.”

“Bringing free and open internet will help the Cuban people communicate with one another without censorship and repression and show them that the world stands beside them in their quest for liberty,” Rubio said.

