Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is up in arms about the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) encouraging families to snitch on their loved ones.

Gaetz recently appeared on Newsmax where he denigrated the heinous and anti-American practices of the FBI.

“Back during the worst days of the Soviet Union, one out of every three of the folks in that country was providing some sort of information to a centralized governing authority,” Gaetz said. “Snitching really is a tool of the repressive security state, and we don’t want that to happen in our country.”

The offending tweet from the FBI can be seen here:

The America First lawmaker is outraged by how the FBI is “really becoming the enforcement wing of the Democratic Party in a lot of circumstances.”

“This is an effort to identify people based on their politics, and I don’t think we want an FBI that is resolving familial disputes through the lens of extremism,” Gaetz added. “That seems to really take them away from an otherwise important mission.”

Gaetz’s full appearance on Newsmax can be seen here:

Big League Politics has reported about how the FBI used snitches to set up several patriots for a phony kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) used at least 12 informants to stage the phony kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer that was announced shortly before last year’s election, according to a Buzzfeed report.

Defendants Barry Croft, Adam Fox, Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks, and Brandon Caserta have all pleaded not guilty to the ridiculous and promulgated charges. The sixth defendant, Ty Garbin, folded and accepted a plea deal. The news that the so-called kidnapping plot was engineered by feds may ultimately demonstrate the innocence of these individuals in the court of law.

Attorneys for the defendants are alleging that prosecutors are essentially using propaganda against them to bias a jury and secure a conviction. Franks’ lawyer, Scott Graham, is requesting the case currently scheduled for October to be moved from the Western District of Michigan because the “press coverage of (and participation in) this matter has corrupted the potential trial atmosphere to the point that Mr. Franks will be denied a fair trial in Michigan.”

Graham also noted that the media participation in this case, which has included many dishonest politically-motivated headlines, may induce “prejudice in this case based on the extensive, negative, pervasive press coverage of the allegations.”

… Once again, the feds have busted their own plot and are using their false flag to demonize patriots and justify their own massive budgets. The deep state is out of control and has emerged as an existential threat to American freedom.”

Gaetz is one of the few lawmakers with the courage to stand up consistently against deep state subversion. The FBI and other alphabet soup agencies are at war with the Constitution and probably should be disbanded as they no longer serve a true national security function.

