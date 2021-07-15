https://hannity.com/media-room/report-2021-nfl-season-will-feature-lift-every-voice-and-sing-other-social-justice-messaging/

AMERICA’S COACH: Hockey Coach Speaks Out After Telling Team to Respect USA or ‘Get the F*** Out’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.11.19

A Connecticut hockey coach whose video went viral on social media in recent days spoke with Fox News Thursday; saying he “takes pride” in his country and his players need to respect “soldiers, firemen, and police.”

Coach John Krupinsky stopped-by ‘Fox and Friends’ to discuss the famous footage after hundreds of thousands of users applauded his patriotic speech.

“I take pride in my country,” said Krupinksy. “I’ve unfortunately seen it cover too many coffins. I think we can take a timeout to give two minutes’ worth of respect to our soldiers, to our firemen, to your policemen. I don’t think that’s asking too much. I’m not going to apologize for asking players to show a little bit of respect when it’s either the American or Canadian national anthem.”

“Some people said, ‘oh you wouldn’t let your players protest.’ I wanna be clear: My players would be free to protest on their day off,” he said. “If they had something they wanted to do. My owners are awesome – they would give them the team bus to go.

“But when they’re playing the national anthem, I don’t think it’s too much to ask your employees to show some respect for the flag and for the country,” he added.

“If there’s anybody here who is going to be disrespectful to either the American or the Canadian national anthem, grab your gear and get the f–k out now because you’ll never see the ice in this arena,” Krupinsky told his players in the viral video. “We don’t have that problem in hockey. We’re better than that, but there was no sense in wasting anybody’s time if that s–t was going to happen.”

