Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo might have to delay any weekend plans as reports surface that investigators are expected to interview him on Saturday following a four-month long investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are the two outside lawyers hired to lead the investigation under the direction of State Attorney General Letitia James. When the investigation is complete, the pair are expected to issue a public report.

The New York Times used “two people familiar with the matter” for its report, which noted Cuomo has repeatedly denied any wrong doing:

While many of the state’s top Democrats called on Mr. Cuomo to resign earlier this year, many others said they would wait for the outcome of the investigation before weighing in his fate. The findings could inform a separate, broader impeachment investigation being conducted in the State Assembly, which is also looking at the governor’s handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic, among other controversies. The Cuomo administration has also come under fire for administering coronavirus tests to the governor’s younger brother, the CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, and other family members on a priority basis at the beginning of the pandemic when tests were scarce — an issue that federal prosecutors are examining as part of a separate investigation. The attorney general is also looking at Mr. Cuomo’s use of state resources as he wrote and promoted his recent pandemic memoir, a book deal from which the governor is expected to receive $5.1 million.

“We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated,” Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, said in a statement. “The continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the attorney general’s review.”

Lindsey Boylan, a former official at the state’s economic development agency, was the first to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment for giving her an unsolicited kiss on the lips after a meeting.

Another unnamed female staffer has accused Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany.

Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Cuomo, told the Times in February that the governor made sexual overtures while they were alone in his State Capitol office. She said he asked her if she had slept with older men.

Bennett is in her mid-twenties. Cuomo is 63.

