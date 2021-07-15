https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/15/right-on-brand-katie-pavlich-elise-stefanik-and-others-call-out-black-lives-matter-over-its-statement-in-support-of-cubas-dictatorship/

Black Lives Matter released a lengthy statement in support of Cuba’s dictatorship as well as blaming the United States for the nation’s woes.

Here’s the opener where they say the embargo is “undermining Cuban’s right to choose their own government” and that’s “at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis”:

Full statement here:

We all knew this was coming, right?

“Right on brand,” writes Katie Pavlich:

Defund the police, fund the police state:

Marxists gonna Marxist:

Where are all the corporate brands now? The fact that BLM is ignoring Cuba’s racism is a nice touch, too:

Go get ’em, fact-checkers:

From a tweeter in Cuba:

And this thread is great, calling out not only BLM but AOC and Co., too:

