Georgia election officials completed their audit of the 2020 election, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified Joe Biden as the winner in November of last year. At the time, Raffensperger fired back at Trump’s claims of fraud by telling 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley the elections in Georgia were “safe, secure, honest”:







Fast-forward to today, and it doesn’t sound like the election was safe, secure and honest all around Georgia. This is what Raffensperger tweeted today:

Fulton County’s continued failures have gone on long enough with no accountability. Rick Barron and Ralph Jones, Fulton’s registration chief, must be fired and removed from Fulton’s elections leadership immediately. Fulton’s voters and the people of Georgia deserve better. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) July 15, 2021

The tune seems to be rapidly changing!

But you certified the GA election results, Mr Secretary, as the most secure results ever??? — John D, citizen (@AtlantaJohnD) July 15, 2021

Nothing gets past this guy! https://t.co/x5Lt46xzaZ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2021

Whoa whoa whoa! When did Raffensperger become such a lying conspiracy theorist insurrectionist? I thought this was the most perfect election of all time? https://t.co/NKLZrDxEPN — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 15, 2021

Dude, you literally did nothing while we screamed foul. GFY. — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) July 15, 2021

They were so arrogant and condescending about it, too. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 15, 2021

RIP: your credibility. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 15, 2021

I thought everything was safe, secure? https://t.co/xjSL4OhzdY — Norm Trammers (@normtrammers) July 15, 2021

Oh, now Raffensperger realizes there were major issues in Georgia’s election administration? A little late for that, jackass @GaSecofState — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 15, 2021

Way too late.

