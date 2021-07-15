https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/ron-desantis-demands-conservatives-have-a-backbone-in-speech-we-cant-have-cowardly-peopleat-this-moment-in-history/

Florida Governor DeSantis And Government Officials Give Hurricane Season Update At Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center Florida governor Ron DeSantis encouraged conservatives to “have a backbone” in a speech to Alliance Defending Freedom on Thursday and explained that his efforts to keep Florida as open as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic were part of a desire to choose “freedom over Fauci-ism,” in the face of leftist criticism.

In his speech, DeSantis demanded that conservatives weather hostility from the culture and the media: “that’s what the battlefield looks like.”

The media will almost assuredly try to smear you, Big Tech may censor you, and big business may even try to boycott you, boycott your state, boycott your jurisdiction, but that’s what you have to be willing to put up with.”

“[A]cademia, corporate media, big tech, big business – all of them adopt in various degrees a leftist, woke perspective in terms of what they want to see,” DeSantis told the crowd. “Most of them are entirely hostile to any type of conservative values or traditional principles. That’s just for sure. So, you know that going in.”

“That’s what the battlefield looks like and if you stand up for the truth, you’re going to face the […]