Rutgers University-Camden will relocate a statue of Walt Whitman, the celebrated American poet who penned “O Captain! My Captain!”

In August, the school announced the creation of a “ Committee on Public Art and History ” that would consider a petition to remove the Whitman statue. The statement declared that “the long-overdue racial reckoning that the United States is currently facing has taken multiple forms, among them challenges to the memorialization of a range of historical figures and events.”

With nearly 4,000 signatures at the time of publication, the petition declares that the sculpture “glorifies a man who we should not hold such a place of honor on our campus.”

Rutgers Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Mike Sepanic told Newsweek that the committee had decided to move the statue to another campus site.

“A committee of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members, including a number of historians and artists, examined this broad topic during the past year,” Sepanic explained to the outlet. “Their recommendations include the relocation of a statue of Walt Whitman from in front of our Campus Center to another site on campus — in a garden space near a century-old tree — where the statue can be displayed with […]