A Seattle mom and her message are making headlines after she vowed that the fight against cultural indoctrination is much more than a mere battle — “it is war,” she says.

What are the details?

Katy Faust, a child rights advocate, mother of four children, a pastor’s wife, told Fox News that parents need to learn how to equip children to fight against assimilation.

The best way to do that, she explained, is to teach them about controversial topics beginning at a young age before teachers can get their hands on the kids.

“Parents out there who are afraid of sending their kids to school, who are worried that the culture is going to consume them, you accurately understand the threat,” she said in a video. “I’m not going to minimize how insane and how damaging these ideas are.

“It is war,” she added. “It’s a war of ideas. The good news is we are on the side of reality.”

Faust, who founded children’s rights organization, Them Before Us, added that it is imperative for parents to educate their children beginning at an early age in order to plant what she says are the proper seeds.

“They don’t have to be cultural victims,” she insisted. “You can equip them, you can train them, and they can actually be forces for good in the world. … Parents, you cannot sit this one out. Whether it’s socialism or racism or pornography or sex or transgenderism, you have to get to your kids first.”

Faust said that even if the discussions are uncomfortable, they are necessary.

“I know what you’re saying is, ‘I’m not ready to talk to my fourth grader about this,'” Faust continued. “Well, the world is talking with your fourth grader, so you have to get to them first, right, in an age-appropriate way. … Everything is against you: the schools, the media, the government, social media.”

What else?

The children’s rights advocate said that it is equally important for parents to feed themselves on truth so that they can pass down the information to their children.

“[You] need to invite your kids into what you’re already watching and seeing and listening to,” she said. “Day by day, moment by moment, you’re going to strengthen their worldview. … People are not our enemies. Bad ideas are the enemy, and that is what we need to equip our kids to fight against.”

Faust added, “It’s our kids who are on the battlefield. Just make sure they don’t go into battle without the weapons that they need.”

“Conservatives have had more kids on average than people on the political left for decades,” Faust concluded. “We’ve allowed the other side to raise our kids. That needs to end.”

