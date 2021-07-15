https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/senate-unanimously-passes-legislation-forbidding-products-made-with-uyghur-slave-labor-into-us/

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate passed legislation by unanimous consent which will forbid products made from the Uyghur slave labor from entering the United States. The bill, known as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (S.65), was the bipartisan effort from Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Both Rubio and Merkley are members the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), which Merkley is the chairman of.

More than half of the senators co-sponsored the legislation, including Republicans, Democrats, and both Independent senators, Bernie Sanders (VT) and Angus King (ME).

The legislation, according to a press release from Sen. Rubio’s office, “will ensure that goods tainted with the forced labor of Uyghurs, and others, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and by certain entities affiliated with the China Communist Party (CCP) do not enter the U.S. market.”

Also included in the press release were statements from Sens. Rubio and Merkley: “The message to Beijing and any international company that profits from forced labor in Xinjiang is clear: no more,” Rubio said. “We will not turn a blind eye to the CCP’s ongoing crimes against humanity, and we will not allow corporations a free pass to […]