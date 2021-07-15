https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/563250-16-members-of-florida-white-supremacist-group-indicted-on-kidnapping

Sixteen members of a white supremacist gang called Unforgiven have been charged in a 12-count racketeering indictment and are accused of being involved in acts of extreme violence, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The men utilized “corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees” to gather information and smuggle contraband to inmates, the indictment says. The men are also accused of murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and other criminal offenses.

Three of the members, who go by nicknames such as George “Shrek” Andrews, Joshua “Chain Gang” Wilson and Brandon “Scumbag” Welch, face up to 30 years in prison if they are convicted.

Other members named in the indictment include Maverick “Saxon” Maher, Ryan “Pretty Boy” McLaughlin, and Darrin “Nova” Terranova.

One man, David Howell, 35, was also previously charged with assaulting protesters at a “Peace Walk for Black Lives” with a deadly weapon last June following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

Another member of the group, Michael Curzio, pleaded guilty Monday for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to WSVN 7 News. Curzio was sentenced to 6 months in prison but is intended to be released this week for his time already served.

To join the gang, members are required to study “Aryan philosophy” and carry out extreme acts of violence, the indictment says, according to NBC news. The group also created a political branch called Route 21 where they “attempt to disguise the white supremacist roots of its political activity,” according to prosecutors.

In addition, members were required to get various tattoos such as swastikas, SS bolts and iron crosses.

