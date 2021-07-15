https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/slow-news-day-on-the-ice-cream-beat-president-biden-looks-to-his-grandkids-for-input-on-how-to-connect-with-people-online/

Last August, candidate Joe Biden told Cardi B that he has five grandkids. Team Trump chimed in and corrected him, saying he has seven grandkids. And we’re not even sure if that number includes his newest grandchild by son Hunter Biden — the one whose mother Hunter took to court to prove the child wasn’t his (it was). Politico reports that Biden’s grandchildren include Naomi and Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie and Hunter, and baby Beau, which adds up to six. People reports that baby Beau is the son of Hunter and his wife Melissa Cohen, so we’re not counting the one in Arkansas.

In any case, CNN’s Brian Stelter passes along Politico’s piece on the Biden grandchildren and how they act as his “Gen Z translators.”

WH official: “The President talks to his grandkids all the time, and of course he looks for their advice and input on how to reach young Americans and connect with people online.” https://t.co/uG346q4fzk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 15, 2021

Hard hitting news Brian — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlueNy) July 15, 2021

Great job getting to the bottom of the stories that need answers. — Justin Sartler (@Miltownscrilla) July 15, 2021

thank you Brian, I had only heard unconfirmed reports of this, glad to hear it from a WH official! — Danny VSOP (@realdannyv) July 15, 2021

Even the one in Arkansas? — prof. g* (@_prof_g) July 15, 2021

Including the one he has yet to acknowledge? — Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) July 15, 2021

Including this grandkid or no?https://t.co/ps2fwmAQt0 — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) July 15, 2021

“Journalism” — Friend of the Program (@TheFOTP) July 15, 2021

All noise no signal bro — Crypto Bay Max (Lord/God/Alpha-Omega) (@CryptoBayMax) July 15, 2021

Hard hitting stuff there Brian. Hack — chris rinehart (@rinehart1310) July 15, 2021

Big if true — The Husky (@The_Husky_Knows) July 15, 2021

Pulitzer stuff here, Brian — Dr. Mathias Tøboggan (@PATH2RBA) July 15, 2021

Can he even name them all? He’s always short one or two when he lists them. — Dale Skinner (@skinnersphere) July 15, 2021

Damn. You must have some well placed sources deep inside the WH. This isn’t the type of information they just give out. — WyomingCoog (@WyomingCoog) July 15, 2021

They pay you for this insight? — Bo Hardy (@hardy_bo30) July 15, 2021

Earth shattering — giovanni garr (@GarrGiovanni) July 15, 2021

You have no shame. — Kent Fairchild (@KentFairchild4) July 15, 2021

Just think all my life I didn’t think I could collect a paycheck being a worthless douchebag but here you are to prove me wrong. — Paul Mooney (@TacoDagger44) July 15, 2021

White House policy run by actual children. — David Yap (@Yapling65) July 15, 2021

Omg! So interesting! Almost as fascinating as finding out what his favourite ice cream flavour was! By the way, Brian, are you going to be granted a conjugal visit with Avenatti while he is in prison? — William Shears 🇯🇲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@shearsconnaught) July 15, 2021

Slow news day on the ice cream beat, huh? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 15, 2021

Does he stop mid sentence and stare at them blankly too? — Denny (@DennisDonohue78) July 15, 2021

You’re doing great Brian — Mr.Dr.Rodman (@MikeyRod29) July 15, 2021

Glad this is what you’re reporting on while communism kills Cubans — gulag inmate (@ViewnComs) July 15, 2021

Do they rub his leg hair? — Jay 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@driverwedge2) July 15, 2021

Any word on the Biden administration refusing to accept Cuban refugees; I mean that’s racist, yeah? — 🇺🇸Night “Fugitive” Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) July 15, 2021

What are his thoughts on fathers being involved in their children’s upbringing? Does Joe approve or condemn fathering a child and then abandoning it? Just asking for a grandkid — Robbawho (@Robbawho) July 15, 2021

Related:

Hunter Biden says he challenged paternity claim in court because he had no recollection of meeting the mother of his child https://t.co/H3hfCVmOw6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

