https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/slow-news-day-on-the-ice-cream-beat-president-biden-looks-to-his-grandkids-for-input-on-how-to-connect-with-people-online/

Last August, candidate Joe Biden told Cardi B that he has five grandkids. Team Trump chimed in and corrected him, saying he has seven grandkids. And we’re not even sure if that number includes his newest grandchild by son Hunter Biden — the one whose mother Hunter took to court to prove the child wasn’t his (it was). Politico reports that Biden’s grandchildren include Naomi and Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie and Hunter, and baby Beau, which adds up to six. People reports that baby Beau is the son of Hunter and his wife Melissa Cohen, so we’re not counting the one in Arkansas.

In any case, CNN’s Brian Stelter passes along Politico’s piece on the Biden grandchildren and how they act as his “Gen Z translators.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...