The commanding general of Fort Rucker has announced that the Alabama military base will require service members not wearing face masks ‘to show proof of vaccination’ while on duty to combat rising Covid cases.

Why it matters: The order, issued Wednesday, makes Fort Rucker the “first military base in the continental” U.S. to permit leaders to “check the vaccination status of those in uniform.”

The order does not apply to civilians, who “must be taken at their word unless the supervisor has good reason not to,” according to the guidance.

Roughly 70% of military personnel have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. In Alabama, just over 40% of the population has received at least one dose. Alabama is among several Republican-led states to ban agencies, schools and businesses from requiring vaccine passports to access services.