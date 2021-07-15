https://nationalfile.com/video-south-african-citizens-defense-team-arrests-anti-white-rioters-posing-as-police-as-mass-riots-grip-nation/

A South African citizens defense team arrested a group of rioters disguised as police officers and purported to be members of the anti-white, far-left political party Economic Freedom Fighters as the team patrolled a neighborhood street. Brutal riots and mass looting have swept the nation following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, leading to massive food shortages and violent clashes between rioters and South Africans protecting their homes and neighborhoods.

Video footage of the incident shows a team of armed South Africans on patrol down a neighborhood street coming across a group of men wearing what look to be mismatched police uniforms. While the group runs one of the men out of the area, members of the citizens defense team can be heard shouting “There’s another one!” as they encounter at least three more police imposters before ordering them to sit against a wall, detaining them alongside the street.

According to a tweet documenting the incident, the men disguised as police were said to be members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party, a far-left, militant political party known for inciting anti-white and anti-Indian racism. In 2011, EFF President Julius Malema was tried and convicted for publicly singing “Kill the Boer,” a song calling for the murder of White South Africans. The party has also been linked to several violent episodes across South Africa and is seen as becoming increasingly militant and willing to commit violence.

“White South African citizens defense team arresting men dressed as police,” a Twitter post from @FaeceSocietatis reads. “Supposedly these ‘police’ are members of the Anti-White EFF party, and are not actually police,” the post continues before including a video of the incident.

White South African citizen defense team arresting men dressed as police. Supposedly these “police” are members of the Anti-White EFF party, and are not actually police. pic.twitter.com/xsd8TaU7QR — Kobayashi’s Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) July 14, 2021

As previously reported by National File, as violence and looting have raged across South Africa, citizens have formed defense teams in absence of police assistance and have begun establishing checkpoints to help control rioters and search for stolen goods. Rioters have looted businesses and storage facilities indiscriminately, and reports from the country now state that they are targeting residential areas, specifically those inhabited by the nation’s White and Indian minorities.

“We’re just regular residents, groups of us have got previous military training so there are guys in charge of each zone,” a community defense organizer in the South African city of Durban told a news reporter as he was interviewed at a neighborhood checkpoint where residents and armed security companies were protecting a local grocery store. “Here we’ve zoned off outside the freeway…we’ve barricaded off the roads, there’s no chance of access,” before recounting an armed encounter with a mob of riotous looters earlier on.

“An hour ago we had to fire shots into the crowd coming off North Coast Road. A group, the mob, was heading towards us. We had the security companies with their 12 gauge shotguns, they fired off the shots,” the man said, going on to tell the reporter that his son’s zone along the neighborhood perimeter was currently taking gunfire from rioters. “We’re not prepared to let these guys ruin our lives,” the man said.

Interview with White community defense organiser in South Africa pic.twitter.com/AjuHj7XjZI — Kobayashi’s Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) July 13, 2021

