Rally In Miami Held In Support Of Cuban Protestors Populist party VOX has demanded the Spanish government condemn the Cuban regime as anti-government protests sweep through the Latin American country.

The VOX parliamentary group produced a motion urging the government to make a “public and resounding denunciation of the repression of peaceful demonstrations, the limitation of freedom of expression, and the violation of human rights in Cuba”.

VOX MP Iván Espinosa de los Monteros added that he wanted to see “the implementation of the necessary diplomatic steps to prevent the repression of the Cuban people and the violation of human rights by the government of the island”, newspaper El Mundo reports .

"From here, congress, we send a message of encouragement and support to all the Cuban people. They have us by their side. We denounce the wave of terror and blood. Twenty journalists have been arrested. We demand their immediate release and that of all Cubans who remain incarcerated as political prisoners," Espinosa de los Monteros said.