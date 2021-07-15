https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/squad-bernie-hardest-hit-president-biden-denounces-communism-says-socialism-isnt-a-very-useful-substitute/

President Joe Biden may or may not have gone off-script when he declared today that communism is a failed system, and then tacked on that socialism isn’t a very useful substitute for it. “But that’s another story,” he concluded, suggesting he didn’t have notes written up on the subject.

President Biden on communism and socialism: “Communism is a failed system, universally failed system and I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that’s another story.” Biden added that, on Haiti, “sending” in “American forces…is not on the agenda at this moment” pic.twitter.com/byfh7xiD9A — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 15, 2021

Communism isn’t just a failed system, it’s an evil ideology that murdered millions and was created by a dirty, grifting racist whose only contribution to earth was to feed the worms after he went to hell. https://t.co/3wzskzxasQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 15, 2021

Well said.

If Manu and the other firefighters are worth their salt, they’ll be chasing every last House and Senate Democrat to ask them if they agree with President Biden that “communism is a failed ideology” and socialism isn’t a “useful substitute.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 15, 2021

the woke squad hardest hit pic.twitter.com/Dv30sa0YVy — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 15, 2021

This dude finally said something that I fully agree with! — Steve Sutter (@sutt9055) July 15, 2021

Dude went off script — Old Money (@CrooksOld) July 15, 2021

“but that’s another story” is the new “I’m going to get in trouble for saying that” — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) July 15, 2021

Finally the White House admits communism is a “failed ideology” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 15, 2021

“Failed” is not the best adjective to describe communism. It’s an evil ideology. — Nicole4America (@niteowlmom3) July 15, 2021

Did someone hack his earpiece? — Donnie Vick (@PulpitPaideia) July 15, 2021

Oh it only took 4 days? 5 days? — Tyler Wilhelm (@TylerWilhelm97) July 15, 2021

Every liberal millennial in American pic.twitter.com/2n9szvgTkg — WhiskeyBentRx (@DHStanley2) July 15, 2021

May wanna tell your administration that — Matt Mayer (@MayerOfNY) July 15, 2021

Ok now stop doing it here — Shawn Ballard (@flyined11) July 15, 2021

AOC won’t be happy! — No Snowflakes, Box Tickers or Protected Species!👌 (@SeriouslyWTFK2) July 15, 2021

Cue the gnashing-of-teeth from “The Squad.” — JeffC (@JeffChrz) July 15, 2021

Tell this to the squad. Several of your democrats are avowed Marxists and Communists. — Janie Wallace (@jwla56) July 15, 2021

But they don’t really mean it. — carolinacracker (@ncgregcook) July 15, 2021

Yet they still support it. What gives? — Paul Leonard McLaughlin (@Silent_Paul13) July 15, 2021

Don’t celebrate: They are confident that they can do better, using the same ideology as communism but with the talent of DNC Progressives. — Barton Fairfax (@BartonFairfax) July 15, 2021

You must dig deeper. Most of them would argue that the goals of communism are admirable but the tactics have been unsuccessful. — __ (@cdarnold15) July 15, 2021

But that would have to mean that true communism has been tried throughout history in order to be a failed ideology. I thought it hasn’t truly ever been tried?? — Phil Fahy (@pfahy13) July 15, 2021

Great now if if they’d just admit that’s what they are trying to turn us into we would have real progress . — Chuck Ransom (@chuck_ransom) July 15, 2021

Actions speak louder than words. We will see. 🇺🇸 — Common Sense Lady (@fl_northeast) July 15, 2021

Geesh…..should’ve been a layup. — ⭐️ 🇺🇸GREG🇺🇸 ⭐️ (@pegreg1992) July 15, 2021

What happened to the mainstream of the Democratic party? This would be a non-issue when Bill Clinton was POTUS. — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) July 15, 2021

Much better stuff here from Biden. Much, much better. https://t.co/45bgG6e1Qt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 15, 2021

It took a few days and might put Biden in the doghouse with the squad and Black Lives Matter, but it was good to hear. Better than hearing the Cuban people were demonstrating against “mismanagement.”

