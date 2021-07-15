https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/st-jude-childrens-hospital-staffers-who-refuse-the-vaccine-will-be-terminated/

Here’s a copy of the letter sent to St. Jude employees about #COVID19 vaccines being required now:https://t.co/eYOv3DWxVT — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) July 15, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis is now requiring employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus or be terminated. A letter was sent to all employees Wednesday afternoon from President and CEO Dr. James Downing, outlining the new mandatory vaccine policy.

In the letter, Downing cites the dangers of the Delta variant and its rapid spread as part of the reason for the mandate. St. Jude employees must be vaccinated by September 9, barring a medical or religious exemption. The eight weeks between now and then is meant to give employees time to schedule and complete the vaccination process.

Any employee who refuses to get vaccinated will be put on unpaid leave for two weeks. At the end of that time, if employees have not started the vaccination process, they will be terminated.

SOURCE