Republican @DevanSeabaugh is far overperforming the 2020 GOP vote in a special legislative election for a conservative-leaning Cobb-based district. Bert Reeves won the seat 56-44 last year. Seabaugh is at 63%. #gapol pic.twitter.com/uEIte257aa — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 14, 2021

Stacey Abrams and her organization, Fair Fight, were handed a big loss on Tuesday night.

Georgia Republicans got a big win over Democrats in a special election for a state House seat last night. Republican Devan Seabaugh defeated Democrat Priscilla Smith in the election for House District 34.

Republicans were able to expand their margin of victory in the district, from 4 percent to 26 percent.

Last night’s decisive results from #HD34 were a HUGE win for conservative values. ✅ R+7 swing from 2020

✅ Turnout +1,811 votes from the June 2021 general election Cobb County voters soundly rejected the Left’s radical agenda and instead chose positive, pro-growth policies. pic.twitter.com/XKqZhgGD7q — Greater Georgia (@GreaterGeorgia) July 14, 2021