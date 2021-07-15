https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/07/15/desantiss-new-reelection-merchandise-has-enraged-the-left-n2592578

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has often gone against mainstream advice from medical “experts” like Dr. Fauci during the pandemic about re-opening his state, masks, social distancing, in-person learning, vaccine distribution, and how to safely take care of elderly residents in long-term care facilities who tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, DeSantis did his own research and made informed decisions based on what the data actually showed.

Now, his reelection team is highlighting the differences between the governor and Fauci with new campaign merchandise that has enraged liberals, including American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Some of the featured products introduced on Wednesday include beer koozies—one of which says “Don’t Fauci my Florida,” while another includes a quote from DeSantis during the pandemic: “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”

A DeSantis flag and hat are also being sold that say, “Keep Florida Free.”

NEW TODAY: Our team just dropped EXCLUSIVE merchandise on our brand-new @WINRED storefront. Trust us… You don’t want to miss out on this. ?? Shop the store and support your favorite freedom-loving Governor NOW! ???? #KeepFloridaFree https://t.co/618f3mrB5e — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) July 12, 2021

In response to the merchandise, Weingarten, the controversial left-wing teachers union boss, claimed the Republican governor would kill “millions” in his state.

“Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it,” she claimed. “He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda.”

Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it. He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda. https://t.co/0HnxB3WlZ4 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 14, 2021

DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw and many others reacted to her over-the-top claim.

This is the “conspiracy theory” Randi believes in that I referenced in my Tweet above. I would assume journalists could figure that out but apparently not. https://t.co/OyzUqezWzN — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 15, 2021

Millions! Randi hopefully taught neither math nor science https://t.co/zmolDf9Vdc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 14, 2021

Texas has been open for a year. We are also maskless. Kids are going back to school mask free this year and they don’t have to social distance. Your over the top pretend to be outraged fear porn is over. Not buying it. — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 15, 2021

Millions? Since the start of the pandemic, only about 38,000 Floridians have died of COVID in total. At a minimum, you are literally saying “50 times as many people in Florida will die in the future because of this.” Kinda sad that you’re supposed to help kids learn math. pic.twitter.com/HeFNUWIJeC — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 14, 2021

the cruel agenda was teachers unions keeping schools closed and holding children’s educations hostage for over a year — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 14, 2021

Florida has 21 million residents, so more than 10% are going to die from policies he enacted months ago? Are you sure you’re in…education? https://t.co/nZUz3AJb4V — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 14, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

