http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperity/2021/july/15/tennessee-heath-department-backing-off-on-pushing-coronavirus-vaccine-and-other-vaccines-on-children/

In May, when experimental Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus “vaccine” shots were being rolled out for children ages 12 to 15, I wrote that state and local governments should decline to participate in the promotion and distribution of these shots to children. What is the sense in subjecting kids to known risks of the shots, as well as risks that in part due to the rushed introduction of the shots are still unknown, in response to coronavirus that poses near zero risk of death or severe illness to them? Governments, leave the kids alone.

It looks like the health department of one state — Tennessee — is taking significant steps toward the approach I suggested by ending its promotion of vaccines for children. Brett Kelman reported Tuesday at the Nashville Tennessean that the “Tennessee Department of Health will halt all adolescent vaccine outreach – not just for coronavirus, but all diseases – amid pressure from Republican state lawmakers, according to an internal report and agency emails obtained by the Tennessean.” This move includes, Kelman reports, the state health department ending all vaccine events on school property and stopping sending “postcards or other notices reminding teenagers to get their second dose of the coronavirus vaccines.”

The change in policy came after the firing of the state government’s top vaccine official who had sent a memorandum to vaccine providers that suggested some children could receive vaccines without parental consent.

Laurence M. Vance, writing at lewrockwell.com, sums up the move in Tennessee well, calling it in line with “common sense and caution.” Vance also asks this question: “Since when is it the job of government to give vaccine information to anyone or vaccinate anyone or pay for anyone to be vaccinated?” Indeed, the building of a coronavirus panic has paved the way for dangerous expansions of government power. The action of the Tennessee Department of Health is a welcome indication that such power expansions can be rescinded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

