Texas state Rep. James Talarico represents a swing state House district, HD 52. It’s north of Austin, comprised of suburbs and communities in Travis and Williamson counties. Tallarico has billed himself as a moderate Democrat. It was held by state Rep. Larry Gonzales (R) for several terms before he retired.

But this week, Talarico fled Texas along with his fellow radicals to block a popular voter integrity bill that’s up for consideration in the legislature’s special session.

He went on Fox News on Wednesday and admitted that he opposes voter ID. Take a look.

Texas Democrat James Talarico, who fled the state in protest over the election integrity bill, says flat out that he OPPOSES voter ID. pic.twitter.com/fECA6Z4v5N — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 14, 2021

“Pete I just said, I oppose voter ID. It’s currently the law in Texas but I oppose that law,” Talarico admitted to a clearly surprised Pete Hegseth.

That’s a startling admission. Talarico will likely “revise and extend” his comments before long, but here he was crystal clear: state Rep. James Talarico, alleged moderate Democrat of House District 52, does not want secure elections in Texas. He opposes voter ID, which is supported by about 80% of Texas including presumably just as strong a majority in District 52.

