There hasn’t been a lot of attention paid Thursday to the Texas “freedom fighters” who fled to Washington, D.C. to “seek salvation,” so we’re not sure what they’re up to. Despite fleeing Texas to fight for voting rights, Rep. Gene Wu has been busy tweeting, even trolling Fox News with a picture of his breakfast leftovers chewed into the shape of a smiley face.

Wu is busy on Twitter, and on Wednesday he trolled Republican colleague Rep. Brisco Cain for his appearance on OAN. No, not his appearance on the network, his appearance — like a serial killer.

It really is hard to believe he’s a state representative.

