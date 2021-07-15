https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/texas-representative-takes-a-break-from-posting-food-pictures-to-insult-appearance-of-republican-colleague-with-autism/

There hasn’t been a lot of attention paid Thursday to the Texas “freedom fighters” who fled to Washington, D.C. to “seek salvation,” so we’re not sure what they’re up to. Despite fleeing Texas to fight for voting rights, Rep. Gene Wu has been busy tweeting, even trolling Fox News with a picture of his breakfast leftovers chewed into the shape of a smiley face.

Wu is busy on Twitter, and on Wednesday he trolled Republican colleague Rep. Brisco Cain for his appearance on OAN. No, not his appearance on the network, his appearance — like a serial killer.

(Brisco, you know my Twitter rule about other House members. You don’t mess with me, I don’t mess with you. Don’t cry about it later.) — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 15, 2021

Holy shit. Did you ask OAN to make you look like a serial killer? pic.twitter.com/PCWPNGNdEF — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 15, 2021

True professional you are. — Derek Reilly (@DerekReilly19) July 15, 2021

Classy… — Gustavo Pineda (@GustavPin) July 15, 2021

Ok Brad Pitt — Ray Kooyenga 🏝 (@RayKTweets) July 15, 2021

Wow the party of compassion. — rodney way (@rjwjsw) July 15, 2021

This tweet makes me feel represented. — Withering Look (@votecumby) July 15, 2021

Have you looked in a mirror lately Gene? — SGT SoXz (@SGT_SoXz) July 15, 2021

Why do you hate people with autism? — Phillip Urhole (@PhillipUrhole69) July 15, 2021

Texas Democrat mocks the appearance of someone who has autism: https://t.co/woBoUhleMR — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 15, 2021

Texas Democrat who fled the state to subvert democracy is now mocking the appearance of a lawmaker who has autism: https://t.co/ycB8iY8MH1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2021

Seriously?! What a professional you are. The man you are mocking for his appearance which is bad enough in itself has aspergers. — i’ll never tell (@trisigkelly) July 15, 2021

This whole tweet is oozing with little dick energy — i’ll never tell (@trisigkelly) July 15, 2021

Mocking someone with disability: bad when trump does it, good when dems do it — Semantic Overlord (@chuck_finnnnn) July 15, 2021

Making fun of an official with Aspergers. Well done on being the party of tolerance you piece of crap. 🥴 — Ty Pulliam (@ASTheBeardedOne) July 15, 2021

Is this what politics in Texas is now? Schoolyard jokes about someone’s appearance? Well done Mr Wu. — Dan Carnelly (@dancarnelly) July 15, 2021

Holy shit. Do all Democrats make fun of people with autism? — End the Lockdowns NOW 🇨🇦 🇺🇸😏🧨❄️ (@PatriotNorth1) July 15, 2021

How can you be anyone’s Dad and be this much of a jerk? I’m so embarrassed for you and sad for them. You have a problem with someone’s policy or legislation or behavior, go for it. To make fun of someone’s looks is just pathetic. — Jwood (@Jwoodthefirst) July 15, 2021

Do you have Texans in your district, or is it strictly armadillos doing the voting? — Trevor Bauknight (@tzbauknight) July 15, 2021

Look in the mirror douchebag — Lilith (@LilaShearl) July 15, 2021

Are you 12? — RoyGBiv (@RoyGBiv56109402) July 15, 2021

So you decide to do stupid tweets when you are NOT in Texas working for Texans. Get back and do your job. — Coastal_Armor (@armor_coastal) July 15, 2021

Eat another salad, asshole. And a dick — President * (@MaryHar74269038) July 15, 2021

So glad the adults are in charge. — Jojo (@Bankruptjojo) July 15, 2021

How the Hell did you ever get elected to any serious position? You are a complete idiot with the maturity of a 10 year old. — Random Beer Snob (@OgrabmeNY) July 15, 2021

Duuuuuddddeeee…..might want to check yourself before you make fun of anyone’s appearance. And I wonder if you were this much of an asshole before your notoriety from tucking tail & running out on your job like a little bitch. — Lori Letner (@lori_letner) July 15, 2021

This is embarrassing for you. You need to delete this. — Mimi (@Mimiofthesouth) July 15, 2021

Delete your account. — John Strong 🇺🇸 (@realjohnstrong) July 15, 2021

It really is hard to believe he’s a state representative.

Related:

Texas Dem Gene Wu keeps sharing food pics from his vacation in D.C. and he has a special message for Fox News https://t.co/1tBpnW67y5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

