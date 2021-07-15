https://politicrossing.com/texas-voting-integrity-bill-is-so-jim-crow-its-silly/

In March, Senator Chuck Grassley, formerly the Senate Judiciary Committee chairperson who conducted the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, posed a question to the U.S. Department of Justice. Grassley wanted to find out why the many individuals who had committed perjury have yet to be indicted.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation, conducted in November 2018, revealed that almost every allegation made against Brett Kavanaugh, especially allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford were devoid of credibility, with many blatantly false. The Senate Judiciary Committee subsequently presented a 414-page report to Congress.

No Action, but Why?



Essentially Grassley said that more than two years ago, “We had some bogus allegations against now Justice Kavanaugh. We know people lied to Congress and that’s against the law.” So he presented a criminal referral to the Department of Justice seeking prosecution.

We’d all like to know why no action has been taken by DOJ! What’s more there are other pressing concerns. Numerous Russiagate criminals likely won’t spend time in prison. James Clapper will not likely spend a single day in prison, yet he lied to Congress, and then lied again about his lie, saying that “he was confused.” James Comey won’t spend a day in jail despite lying to Congress. Andrew McCabe, fired by the FBI for ‘lack of candor’ and for other infractions, is still as free as bird.

John Brennan, perhaps the most hardened criminal director that the CIA has ever had to endure, likely will serve no time in lock-up. Brennan flagrantly conspired in the White House, with Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as he revealed that Hillary Clinton had purchased a fake dossier to besmirch Donald Trump.

Most of these people have earned lengthy prison sentences for treason, yet not one is slated to be indicted.

The Kingpin of Offenders

Barack Obama, the undisputed kingpin of domestic political criminals, will not likely spend a day behind bars. Indeed, he is now serving his third term as president, due to his deft control of Joe Biden. Obama weaponized the federal agencies, undermined Trump, and spent four years (of treasonous activities) to thwart the Trump Administration. Yet, all of this will remains unprosecuted.

Will anyone connected with the Obama Administration, including the Eric Holder, the first U.S. attorney general held in contempt of Congress, and whose criminality in terms of allowing Black Panther intimidation in Philadelphia and a variety of other egregious acts, spend one minute behind bars?

Lois Lerner, who quashed the Tea Party movement by illegally using the power of her government position to intimidate, harass, and hinder Tea Party members, won’t see a single day in prison. In fact, she’s been on the public dole for nine years running and receives a generous government pension.

The head of the Clinton Crime Family, Hillary Clinton, won’t spend a day in prison for any of the 33,000+ subpoenaed emails that she deliberately deleted. Yet, rank and file servicemen and women serve 6 to 12 months or more in a federal penitentiary for the crime of deleting even one classified email.

Each member of Hillary Clinton’s corrupt staff will see no jail time. Not, John Podesta, whose crimes are well-documented, or Huma Abedin, whose continual obfuscation and manipulations for Hillary Clinton deserve major scrutiny.

Much More

All of the sinister activities to get Joe Biden ‘elected’ and virtually all of the treasonous individuals who participated in the election fraud are still free and not indicted. Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family remain untouched, despite historic levels of treason, graft, pay for play, and selling out the U.S. citizenry.

As August approaches, and 2020 election-related crimes are fully exposed, will the clamor from the Right be sufficiently loud and long? Who knows? I certainly wouldn’t bet on: YEARS have gone by with no progress.

Are the puppet masters waiting for Joe Biden to croak, ready to use the 25th Amendment to dislodge him, or keeping him under their control for as long as practical? The latter seems to be the case.

Meanwhile, the puppet masters are doing everything in their power to belittle, harass, and indict those on the Right for even the slightest of offenses. This includes made-up process crimes.

For Shame

To our national shame as a republic and a representative democracy, we dwell in a society with a two-tiered justice system, and much of the rest of the world knows it. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping certainly know it.

Until justice is dispensed fairly and equally, regardless of the party, the challenge before us remains clear and vital.

