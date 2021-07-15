https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/the-arizona-audit-is-the-biggest-news-of-the-day-so-why-is-conservative-media-ignoring-it/

Today was a stressful day in the Rucker household. Life duties took me away from my computer during the press conference pertaining to the Arizona election audit, which meant I would not be able to cover it live. But I didn’t fret as I knew my fellow patriot journalists would be on top of it revealing to the masses the bombshells I expected to be dropped.

A search through my extensive feed-reader just now told me just how wrong I was. Crickets. Granted, it has only been a few hours since it ended so there will likely be other stragglers posting tonight and tomorrow, but the real-time coverage of the incredibly important event was limited to nine sites out of over 200 that I follow.

Nine.

First, let’s give kudos to those who covered it. I’ve included one link to the most consequential story but some of these outlets posted multiple stories:

I’m sure there were some that I missed, and if anyone wants to have a link included in this story, please contact me and I’ll add them to keep their names listed among the righteous. As for everyone else in conservative media, what in the bloody hell are you doing? Seriously, how are massive revelations of huge election integrity breaches not worthy of a story? Or two? Or ten?

We already know the answers to this question. First, there are those who simply do not believe that voter fraud switched the results of the 2020 election. I don’t think anyone in conservative media thinks the elections were squeaky clean but I’ve spoken to several (a couple who I still respect despite their stubbornness) who subscribe to the Bill Barr mentality that there just wasn’t enough to have flipped it.

Second, there are those, particularly in “Conservative Inc,” who have a vested interest in making sure voter fraud revelations never reach the light of day. It’s disturbing to some to learn that in a world of “fake news” and so many bad guys in the media, even some of the so-called good guys are playing for the other team. And it’s not just moderates or RINOs. Unfortunately, I have insider knowledge that some in conservative media receive “considerations” to keep patriots focused on other issues like fighting the Biden-Harris regime or exposing Critical Race Theory. These are important topics, but those with the resources to cover everything of importance should be doing so, and the Arizona audit should be right there at the top.

There is never a shortage of news that conservative outlets can report on at any given moment. This is why it’s so easy for conservative media “double agents” to keep an audience and maintain right-wing credibility. They don’t have to focus on leftist topics or viewpoints. They just have to avoid the topics or viewpoints that have been declared anathema by Mitch McConnell et al.

One of my roles as editor of The Liberty Daily is to point readers in the right direction. It’s not just about exposing news and opinions important to patriotic Americans. It’s also about making sure the right outlets are getting in front of people. Sadly, some of the biggest “conservative” sites do little more than keep their massive audiences looking at “safe” conservative topics. I understand that stories about football star Richard Sherman’s domestic dispute or Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic marijuana challenges can be interesting reads to some, but we have a nation to save. That means when important news like the Arizona audit revelations drop, America First news outlets MUST be on top of it.

So, what happening with the audit? Here is a sampling of revelations from the good sources listed above:

The Gateway Pundit reports:

Audit expert Doug Logan noted that the auditors reported that there were 74,000 ballots that were received and included in the 2020 Election in Maricopa County that were never mailed out.

Logan reported this along with other issues already identified per their work.

100% Fed Up reports:

Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett testified today about the Arizona audit of the 2020 election. He spoke about the difficulties his team is facing finding serial numbers to ensure duplicate ballots were only counted once. It’s a bombshell moment:

“We found, I would have to say, thousands of duplicate ballots where those serial numbers are not on them. So it’s created great difficulty to try to match up a duplicated ballot to its duplicate.”

Senate President Karen Fann: “If the corresponding numbers aren’t on there, how would you know if it was duplicated once or ten times?”

Arizona Secretary of State Bennett: “You wouldn’t.”

After the hearing, there is no way anyone can say there wasn’t election fraud in the 2020 election. There is too much evidence!

Geller Report reports:

The take-away from the these election fraud hearings is: Trump won.

🔴LIVE NOW: Senate Hearing on the Election Audit in Maricopa County – 7/15/21 https://t.co/N1nIWjSebq — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 15, 2021

ARIZONA HEARING: 11,326 voters NOT on voter rolls on November 7, but WERE on the voter roll on December 4, and were marked a VOTED in November 3 election. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) July 15, 2021

ARIZONA HEARING: 74,243 mail in ballots with no record of the county sending. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) July 15, 2021

WATCH “Tremendous vulnerability” found on machines “The last time the anti-virus was updated on these systems was the date that the Dominion software was installed on the systems. That happens to be August of 2019.” W/out anti-virus hackers can get easy access, expert says pic.twitter.com/UCWEa8GTp0 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

If you’re missing the Arizona Senate hearing on the Maricopa County election audit, here’s a brief recap: Basically they cheated their asses off. — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) July 15, 2021

National File reports:

Following the explosive hearing on the Arizona 2020 election audit, Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has now called for “the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona,” adding that a “new election must be conducted” due to the insecurity of the November election.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers took to Twitter to issue a statement calling for the Biden electors to be recalled and for the state to hold a new election following revelations stemming from the Maricopa County 2020 election audit hearing.

“I have heard enough. With the tens of thousands of ballots mailed without being requested, the over ten thousand people who voted after registering after November 3rd, the failure of Maricopa to turn over the 40% machines, the passwords that Dominion still refuses to turn over, & tens of thousands of unauthorized queries demonstrating how insecure the election was, I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted. Arizona’s electors must not be awarded fraudulently & we need to get this right,” tweeted Rogers.

The Right Scoop reports:

In the Arizona Senate hearing today, the forensic auditors explain some of the highly suspicious items they’ve found throughout this audit, some of which have no logical explanation:

Here’s a summary rundown from Liz Harrington, which she backs up with video in the following tweets:

STUNNING in race decided by 10,457 votes 3,981 voted despite registered AFTER Oct 15 deadline 11,326 voted who were NOT on rolls on Nov 7 but WERE on Dec 4 18,000 voted and then were removed from rolls AFTER election 74,243 mail-in ballots w/ NO evidence of ever being sent — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

The auditor expert testified that this could have been a clerical error where the documentation simply wasn’t done correctly, but suggests that with this many votes, knocking on doors to verify them is warranted.

WATCH: “Some interesting things related to the voter rolls…” 11,326 people VOTED in the election but did not appear on the voter rolls on Nov 7th but DID show up on Dec. 4th pic.twitter.com/7WyJ0jk5xM — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

In this instance the auditor expert couldn’t think of a single logical reason why voters would be added to the rolls after the voting was completed.

WATCH: 3,981 people voted despite registering to vote AFTER the court-ordered Oct 15th deadline pic.twitter.com/0epmlEb2e5 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

Trending Politics reports:

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann held a public briefing on Thursday with the leaders of the ongoing election audit that she authorized. The auditors’ update was harrowing: 74,000 absentee ballots lacked documentation, thousands of ballots were duplicated without proper documentation, and most shockingly, over 11,000 voters were not on the November election voter rolls, but showed up later on the December voter rolls.

As a reminder, Donald Trump lost Arizona to Joe Biden by 10,457 votes, or merely 0.3 percent of the state’s certified count.

The two-hour Arizona State Senate briefing is provided below.

Becker News reports:

Dominion Voting Systems’ official website appears to have gone offine, only to have returned with password authentication.

Dominionvoting.com returned with a password needed to proceed to the website. DiscloseTV originally reported the website going off-line.

The timing of the password procedure being installed is odd, to say the least.

It follows Tucker Carlson’s bombshell report on Fulton County, Georgia that shows the voter integrity group VoterGA revealing thousands of votes appeared to have been erroneously marked in ballot tallies for Joe Biden.

Western Journal reports:

On Thursday, Arizona Republicans issued a major announcement related to the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 general election results.

During the proceedings, Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann, along with state Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen, gave the floor to auditors who announced that as many as 74,000 absentee ballot mail-in records are missing in addition to a great many vote irregularities found by the audit.

NOW I get why Maricopa County and Biden admin fought tooth and nail to prevent an independent audit. 74,000 absentee ballot mail-in records missing, 25K duplicates, voter rolls a mess, bleed throughs, tens of thousands of ballots on demand, admin passwords issues. A disaster. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 15, 2021

The Epoch Times reports:

Teams conducting a forensic audit in Arizona’s largest county said on July 15 that they want more items to complete their review, which has turned up several major discrepancies.

The auditors, led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, are hoping to receive ballot envelope images, router images, splunk logs, hard drives that contain information about the 2020 election in Maricopa County, and details on the county’s policies and procedures as they try to complete a review that started nearly three months ago.

That information could help clear up issues that have been identified.

Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, told senators at the Arizona State Capitol during a hearing that auditors can find no record of the county sending more than 74,000 mail-in ballots. Ben Cotton, CEO of CyFIR, a subcontractor working on the audit, said the analysis of the election management system and network uncovered “severe cybersecurity problems,” including that antivirus programs aren’t up to date.

The hearing came after Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, whose Republican caucus authorized the audit late last year, said the auditors’ ballot count produced a different number from the county’s count.

Logan said the discrepancies with mail-in ballot records should trigger a canvassing proposal that was put on hold under pressure from the Department of Justice.

“Based on the data we’re seeing, I highly recommend canvassing, because it is the one way to know for sure whether some of the data we’re seeing, if it’s real problems or whether it’s clerical errors of some sort,” he said.

The July 15 testimony, which was given in front of Fann and Sen. Warren Peterson, chairman of the state Senate’s Judiciary Committee, immediately triggered a push to conduct a new election in a state President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump by about 10,500 votes.

“I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted. Arizona’s electors must not be awarded fraudulently & we need to get this right,” Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican who has been keeping close tabs on the audit, said on Twitter.

Check your favorite conservative news sites. Are they discussing the earth-shattering revelations coming from the Arizona audit or are they distracting you with the latest talking points from Conservative Inc?

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

