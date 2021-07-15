https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/the-emmy-award-nominations-are-announced-am-i-supposed-to-be-offended/

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) For those perpetually outraged, the Emmy nominations should provide a bit of a lesson .

Considering the fractured television landscape these days, and especially considering the rampant apathy for awards shows the past few years, the announcement of the 2021 Emmy Award nominations should not be a concern. And in reality, they are not. That, is in fact, the underlying thrust of this piece.

Over the past few years, Hollywood has been grappling with the monochromatic appearance seen at the various awards programs. (This includes, technically, the BET Awards, as well.) It was with no small dose of amusement that the people calling themselves celebrities, who love nothing better than to lecture America on the perceived problems in our lives, were caught displaying the very privilege they vocally oppose. The #OscarsSoWhite scandal from a few years back was itself an Emmy-worthy comedy.

The Motion Picture Academy worked hard to be seen as more inclusive, including opening up membership to more diverse individuals, and last year saw a preponderance of POC performers nominated. This year, the Emmy Awards followed suit, to the extent that there are more than enough black performers tabbed that it looks like an overcorrection. […]