There’s nothing like a blatant example of hypocrisy to really soothe the soul. The Democratic Party recently served up just such an example when Democrats in the Texas legislature literally fled the state to avoid voting on a bill they didn’t like – a bill they and their media cheerleaders have wildly distorted in order to attack Republicans.

On Monday, Texas Democrat lawmakers walked out of the state house and boarded chartered flights in order to post pictures of themselves claiming to be just like civil rights icons of the past. Their walkout prevented Republicans in the state legislature from achieving the quorum needed to approve bills during a special session, including one aimed at expanding early voting hours and making it necessary to show an I.D. when voting, something a majority of Americans support.

As the Associated Press reported, this is the second time Democrats in Texas have fled the state to prevent votes on bills they do not like, because, as the outlet noted, they lack the ability “to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.” This is essentially a filibuster, something the party has railed against ever since President Joe Biden was elected and Democrats took tentative control of the Senate (meaning they only have the majority because the tie is broken by a Democratic vice president). One of the most vocal opponents to the filibuster is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has called the centuries’ old practice “racist,” even though she has used it hundreds of times in the past when Democrats were in the minority.

Former President Barack Obama called the filibuster a “Jim Crow relic” during an address at probably the most inappropriate place to make such a political statement: A funeral.

Even so, Obama himself used the filibuster to his advantage during the brief time he was a senator. The same goes for Biden, who earlier this year said he was open to ending the filibuster since it would now suit his agenda.

As The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti noted in March, Biden said at the time that the filibuster had been “abused” in the past, bringing up the fact that it had been “abused in a gigantic way” the previous year and used “250 times.” Of course, that meant it was Democrats who were abusing the very “racist” thing they now want abolished, as they were in the minority and Donald Trump was president.

Politico also reported at that time if the filibuster was abused, it was abused by Democrats, who used it 314 times to block Trump’s policies and nominees. Remember, Trump was only president for four years. During Obama’s eight-year tenure, when Republicans were in the minority in the senate (until 2014, that is) they only used the filibuster 175 times.

We all know this whole thing is about ensuring Democrats are in control whether they are in the majority or the minority. If they were still in the minority they would be using the filibuster, and if they end up losing the Senate they’ll cry about not having the filibuster.

And we see the hypocrisy in full view, with no one in the party calling out the Texas Democrats for their publicity stunt and filibustering a vote. And Democrat media supporters have shown their hand as well. In the distant past of 2020, Republicans in Oregon made a move similar to what Texas Democrats just did (without the gratuitous selfies, beer, and flagrant dismissal of mask mandates) and the liberal media went crazy. Vox ran the headline “Oregon Republicans are subverting democracy by running away. Again.” Compare that to an article from Vox about the Texas Democrats from Tuesday, titled, “The GOP voting bill that literally caused Texas Democrats to flee the state, explained.”

Notice how the focus is still on those dastardly Republicans. It’s the same tactic as framing stories from the “Republicans pounce/seize” angle instead of acknowledging that Democrats did something wrong.

Even Texas’ most liberal news outlet called what Democrats did a “publicity stunt” in an editorial.

And what did these Democrats flee in order to fly comfortably to Washington, D.C.? A bill that bans biological men from competing in sports against women and a voting bill that expands voting hours and requires people to prove they are who they claim to be when they vote.

These Democrats claim that voter I.D. laws are racist. In order to prove these laws are racist, Democrats employ racism – claiming black people can’t get an I.D., an absurd claim that shows how little the party knows about the people they claim to care about the most. These same Democrats who think it’s so racist to require someone to show an I.D. to vote had to show I.D. to board the chartered plane they took to flee the state. At least one of them had to show I.D. to get the beer that was seen in one of the selfies they shared. They’ll probably need to show I.D. if they have to get past security at the White House.

Yet none of these things are racist, according to them.

Don’t expect any honesty from the party that continues to gaslight on voting rights.

