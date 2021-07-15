https://www.dailywire.com/news/this-is-lunacy-it-is-lawless-cruz-blasts-biden-after-reports-he-will-end-title-42-border-expulsions

On Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is introducing the SHIELD Act, which promises to codify Title 42, which required U.S. border officials to promptly remove illegal immigrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19, blasted President Biden after reports had surfaced that Biden wanted to end Title 42. “This is lunacy,” said Cruz. “It is lawless and the only reason Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing it is because they are captive to the extreme radical left of their party.”

“You know the leading paper in Washington (The Washington Post) has as its slogan ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness,’” Cruz began. “Joe and Kamala want darkness on the disaster that they have created. And not only that, they’re proposing to make it worse. Joe Biden is now talking about ending Title 42.”

“Title 42 is the tool that has allowed us to prevent people with COVID from being released into this country,” Cruz explained. “We’re in a pandemic; Joe Biden likes to talk about what a priority he puts on the pandemic. Understand this: if the Biden administration ends Title 42, they will be releasing illegal immigrants in your community who are COVID-positive.”

“We’re seeing COVID positivity rates rise in South Texas; we’re seeing COVID positivity rising in Laredo; we’re seeing COVID positivity rising in San Antonio,” Cruz noted. “Just yesterday I spoke with the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, who said as a result of the illegal immigrants being released in Uvalde, they’re seeing COVID positivity spiking up and Biden want to release even more COVID positive illegal immigrants.”

“This is lunacy,” he snapped. “This week I introduced legislation, the SHIELD Act, with a number of senators up here to codify Title 42 to stop Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from releasing illegal immigrants in our communities who are positive for COVID. If you don’t want to see this pandemic come back with the Delta variant — most these illegal immigrants coming in haven’t been vaccinated. They’re being put in cages with other people who are COVID positive, they’re spreading COVID and then releasing COVID in our communities.”

‘This is lunacy,” he reiterated. “It is lawless and the only reason Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing it is because they are captive to the extreme radical left of their party. Everyone else who believes in common sense ought to say, enough is enough and let’s not make the pandemic worse by making this crisis at the border even worse than it already is.”

In South Texas, we’re seeing #COVID positivity rates rising and it’s a direct result of illegal aliens being released into communities. pic.twitter.com/VZ67vEdsuj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 14, 2021

Introducing the SHIELD Act to preserve Title 42 expulsions of illegal immigrants, Cruz said:

We’re hearing concerning reports that the Biden administration intends to end enforcement under Title 42. That’s the legal authority that allows you with illegal immigrants when they come to expel them quickly because of the pandemic, and the Biden administration is making noise; they want to end that. I have introduced legislation this week to maintain the protections of title 42. There is still a global pandemic. Many Americans have gotten vaccinated. I’ve gotten vaccinated-a lot of people coming here illegally haven’t. As we see new variants of the disease – we have seen the disaster of Joe Biden’s open border policy putting a huge cost on my home state of Texas, and now these guys want to make it worse and release essentially everybody who comes. Title 42 has been having an effect with regards to single young men who may be COVID-positive, and if the Biden administration releases them as well, it would be putting politics ahead of public safety and public health. I think it would be a serious mistake.

In late June, U.S. Reps. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) and Brian Babin (R-TX) wrote in a letter to the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security, “As the situation at the border continues to worsen, Title 42 has been the only thing preventing your border crisis from turning into a complete and uncontrollable catastrophe. If Title 42 is lifted, a surge of illegal immigration will hit our border, dwarfing what is happening today.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

