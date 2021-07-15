https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-amy-klobuchar-calls-tx-dems-who-fled-state-courageous-freedom-fighters/

BREAKING NEWS NOW: Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.20

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her race for the White House Monday; throwing more confusion into the election as Democrats nationwide prepare to cast their vote during Super Tuesday’s 16 contests.

“Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who entered the Democratic presidential race with an appeal to moderate voters and offered herself as a candidate who could win in Midwestern swing states, has decided to quit the race and endorse a rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., according to a person close to Ms. Klobuchar,” reports the New York Times.

Breaking News: Amy Klobuchar, who pitched herself as a moderate Midwesterner, will end her presidential campaign and endorse Joe Biden https://t.co/hn0a0QWq5E — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 2, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar ends her presidential bid https://t.co/ahd0pzzWXB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 2, 2020

BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar will suspend her 2020 presidential campaign tonight and endorse Joe Biden at his rally in Dallas, Texas. https://t.co/CJnAJybMYK — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2020

“Ms. Klobuchar will appear with Mr. Biden at his rally in Dallas Monday night. The decision comes one day after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., departed the race, and after weeks of Democratic Party hand-wringing about a crowded field of moderate candidates splitting a finite field of centrist votes, allowing Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont to march forward unopposed among progressives and amass delegates,” adds the Times.

Read the full report here.

Source: New York Times