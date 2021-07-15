http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/rQUkSpzP7FE/Richard-Shermans-wife-Ashley-called-911-reporting-threatening-kill-arrest.html

Richard Sherman’s wife Ashley Moss called 911 reporting her husband drank two bottles of liquor and was threatening to kill himself before his arrest for allegedly trying to break into his in-laws’ home after a hit and run.

The 911 call, obtained by KIRO, reveals the moments before the NFL free agent was arrested for domestic violence in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

‘I need officers to my house now. My husband is drunk and belligerent and threatened to kill himself,’ Ashley Moss said at the beginning of the call.

‘Stop. Stop. What’s the address?’ the dispatcher says.

Moss begins to answer when the dispatcher again tells her to stop talking.

‘Are there any weapons?’ the dispatcher says. ‘Stop!’

‘No there’s no guns –,’ Moss begins to say.

She is then cut off by the dispatcher again, who says: ‘Listen to me!’

‘I am saying there are no weapons, ma’am,’ Moss responds. ‘There are no weapons.’

The dispatcher the says: ‘You didn’t let me finish. You need to stop interrupting me so I can the information I need to get officers expedited.’

‘I need officers here now!’ the distraught wife says in the recording.

The dispatcher then says: ‘What’s he doing that you think he’s going to harm himself?’

‘He’s being aggressive. He has sent text messages,’ Moss says. She then seems to address her husband, telling him she took the keys out of his car.

She continued to the dispatcher: ‘He’s trying to leave now. He’s being aggressive. He’s wrestling with my uncle. He’s threatening to kill himself. He has sent text messages to people saying that he’s going to hang himself.’

‘And he’s saying that if police show up that – so please don’t shoot is what I’m asking,’ Moss adds to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher then asked Moss to clarify what Sherman had said he would do if police were to show up.

‘He said that if police show up that he will try to fight the, So you need to understand that he is -,’ Moss says.

The dispatcher then interrupts her again, asking: ‘Has he been physical with anybody there? You said he has tried to fight your uncle?’

‘Yes, yes,’ Moss responds.

The dispatcher then asks: ‘How has he been physical?’

Moss responds: ‘He just tried to fight him.’

‘Okay, trying to fight somebody and actually being physical is two different things,’ the dispatcher responds.

The dispatcher then asks her again how Sherman had been physical.

‘Richard, please stop!’ Moss then says repeatedly.

The dispatcher then asks Moss for details about the make and model of the car.

‘It’s just a black sedan, Mercedes SUV. He’s not going to be able to get out of the gate. I cut it off,’ Moss responds.

‘What do you mean you cut it off?’ the dispatcher asks.

‘I cut the gate- we live behind- it’s Richard Sherman. Like ma’am, this is a [expletive] emergency and I need officers here now,’ Moss says.

The dispatcher then retorts: ‘Listen to me! I am handling this! You need to stop telling me that.’

‘He just got out the gate,’ Moss says while the dispatcher speaks over her.

Later in a second part of the recording, the dispatcher asks Moss if she needs an ambulance.

‘No, no. We don’t need an ambulance,’ Moss responds.

The dispatcher again asks if Sherman has any weapons or access to weapons.

‘No, no,’ Moss responds.

The dispatcher then asks her how much Sherman had drank, and she responds, ‘two bottles.’ The dispatcher asks her: ‘Two bottles of what?’

Someone else at the scene then tries to give information about Sherman being intoxicated.

‘Just hard alcohol. He’s intoxicated,’ the man says on the call.

‘Okay, sir, I only need to talk to one person so put the phone down and let me talk to Ashley,’ the dispatcher says.

Sherman was later apprehended with the help of the K-9 unit after allegedly being combative with officers who were called to the scene.

After being checked for injuries at a nearby hospital, he was booked at King County Correction Facility in Washington early Wednesday morning on a charge of ‘Burglary Domestic Violence’ and was denied bail, records show.

It’s not clear whose house Sherman was attempting to break into, but his abandoned car was discovered by police three miles from an address belonging to the parents of his wife, Ashley Moss, according to King County property records obtained by the Seattle Times. Speaking with the Seattle Times , Moss stressed that nobody was harmed in the incident. ‘At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,’ Moss told the paper. ‘My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.’

The alleged domestic violence incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney.

Police haven’t identified the specific owner of the house Sherman was allegedly attempting to enter. However, his abandoned car was discovered by state police three miles from an address belonging to the parents of his wife, Ashley Moss, according to King County property records obtained by the Seattle Times.

Speaking with the Seattle Times, Moss stressed that nobody was harmed in the incident.

‘At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,’ Moss told the paper. ‘My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.’

Washington State Police are investigating Sherman for an alleged hit-and-run and a suspected DUI, a department spokesman told DailyMail.com. He has not been charged in connection with the collision, but police did obtain a blood search warrant and are awaiting results on Sherman’s blood-alcohol test.

Washington State Police first became aware of a situation with Sherman after receiving a report of a single-car collision around 1am, local time. A car registered to the All-Pro cornerback was found abandoned in a parking lot after it apparently struck a concrete barrier.

State police then worked to obtain a blood search warrant to determine if Sherman was drunk at the time of the hit-and-run collision. After running the plates on the car, officers were ultimately put in touch with police in Redmond, Washington, where they helped local officers apprehend Sherman with the help of a K-9 unit.

Redmond Police Department have confirmed that Sherman was taken into custody after the 911 call.

Sherman was discovered outside the home when police arrived and initially fought with officers before being apprehended with the help of K-9 unit dogs. He was taken to a local hospital and cleared of any injuries.

The National Football League Players Association, the union that represents NFL players, said in a statement it was monitoring the situation.

‘We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,’ the statement said.

Moss gave birth to Sherman’s first son four days after his Seahawks fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX in early 2015. The couple welcomed their second child in 2016 and were married in 2018.

In 2019, Sherman revealed that it was Moss who pushed for a $1 million Pro Bowl bonus as part of his three-year, $39 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman was ultimately named to his fifth Pro Bowl that season, and picked up the extra $1 million, thanks to Moss.

A Stanford graduate, Sherman became a Seattle favorite during his seven seasons with the Seahawks, which included a Super Bowl win after the 2014 season.

He left the Seahawks for the 49ers in 2018, and played in another Super Bowl in 2020, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sherman is currently a free agent, having made $82 million over his 10-year career.