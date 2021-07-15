https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/563263-trouble-irs-funding-snags-bipartisan-infrastructure-deal

A bipartisan group of Senate negotiations is looking to replace a proposal to provide $40 billion in new funding for the Internal Revenue Service, which is projected to net $100 billion in new revenues through tougher tax enforcement, because the idea is drawing heat from conservatives.

Members of the group and sources briefed on the discussion say that negotiators are looking for an alternative to the so-called IRS pay-for, which is seen as a major source of revenue. But the problem is there aren’t any obvious options for finding $100 billion in revenue to replace the IRS provision.

Asked how the stalemate over IRS funding could get resolved, Sen. Jon TesterJonathan (Jon) TesterOn The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ Democrats confident their plans are coming together Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE (D-Mont.), a member of the group, said: “Just got to find a pay-for, that’s it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats seek to counter GOP attacks on gas prices Manchin draws red line in infrastructure talks Murkowski: Trump has ‘threatened to do a lot’ to those who stand up to him MORE (R-Utah), another member of the group, said the proposal to beef up IRS enforcement as a strategy to raise more revenues could come out of the bill.

That was confirmed by a person briefed on the negotiations who said a proposal discussed earlier in the week to put “guardrails” on the IRS as a condition for the $40 billion in additional enforcement funding has been “taken off the table.”

But the source said the problem with dropping the IRS provision altogether is that it leaves a big “hole” in the strategy for paying for the package, which is estimated to cost $1.2 trillion over eight years.

“The problem is things that were on the table before are getting removed and when they get removed you have a hole and you’ve got to fill the hole,” said the source.

Republicans have become increasingly hostile to the idea of adding more money for the IRS and a coalition of conservative groups circulated a letter among GOP lawmakers last week warning them against the idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBeto O’Rourke, Willie Nelson financially back Texas Democrats in elections bill fight Ted Cruz accuses Democrats of proposing ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ voting legislation GOP senators urge Biden to keep Trump-era border restrictions MORE (R-Texas) warned colleagues this week that sending more money to the IRS is a “foolish and dangerous idea.”

“Rather than giving tens of billions of dollars to the IRS to harass and persecute American taxpayers, I think we should abolish the IRS and instead adopt a simple flat tax,” Cruz said.

Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanGOP senators urge Biden to keep Trump-era border restrictions Democrats reach deal on .5T price tag for infrastructure bill Bipartisan Senate group to finalize infrastructure bill this week MORE (R-Ohio), the lead Republican negotiator on the bill, said after a more than two-hour meeting with Senate colleagues and senior White House officials that the group is still working on ways to pay for the proposal.

“We’re working on the pay-fors still and we’ll end up with a good package we’ll have a chance to talk to you about,” he said. “We’re working through it.”

Three senior White House officials including Biden advisor Steve Ricchetti Steve RicchettiBottom line Progressives ramp up Medicare expansion push in Congress White House releases staff salaries showing narrowed gender pay gap MORE, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese Brian DeeseOn The Money: Inflation spike puts Biden on defensive | Senate Democrats hit spending speed bumps | Larry Summers huddles with WH team Larry Summers, White House officials meet to discuss Biden agenda White House releases staff salaries showing narrowed gender pay gap MORE, and White House legislative affairs director Louisa TerrellLouisa TerrellOn The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal White House digs in as infrastructure talks stall MORE walked into the bipartisan senators’ meeting shortly after the two-hour mark, a sign the negotiators are bouncing new ideas off the administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

