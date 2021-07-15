https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/trump-going-coup-wouldnt-general-mark-milley/

Former President Donald Trump has pushed back on a claim that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley was concerned he would start a coup to stay in the White House.

Trump slammed the suggestion in his signature bombastic fashion.

“I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government,” Trump said in a statement emailed to reporters that repeated his claims — disputed by courts and state officials from both parties across the country — that the election was stolen from him.

“So ridiculous! Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of ‘coup,’ and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” Trump added.

Trump went on to bash Milley even further, writing that “he got his job only because the world’s most overrated general, James Mattis, could not stand him, had no respect for him, and would not recommend him.”

“To me the fact that Mattis didn’t like him, just like Obama didn’t like him and actually fired Milley, was a good thing, not a bad thing. I often act counter to people’s advice who I don’t respect,” Trump said.

The former president explained that he lost respect for Milley when he choked over pressure from the “Fake News.”

“In any event, I lost respect for Milley when we walked together to St. John’s Church (which was still smoldering from a Radical Left fire set the day before), side by side, a walk that has now been proven to be totally appropriate—and the following day Milley choked like a dog in front of the Fake News when they told him they thought he should not have been walking with the President, which turned out to be incorrect,” Trump said.

“He apologized profusely, making it a big story, instead of saying I am proud to walk with and protect the President of the United States. Had he said that, it would have all been over, no big deal, but I saw at that moment he had no courage or skill, certainly not the type of person I would be talking ‘coup’ with. I’m not into coups!”

Trump additionally described Milley as “woke” for supporting the renaming of bases that had been named after Confederate leaders.

The claim was made in the book “I Alone Can Fix It,” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

“They may try, but they’re not going to f—— succeed,” the book claims that Milley told his deputies while discussing the possibility of a coup. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

