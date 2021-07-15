https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/563260-trump-to-pence-on-jan-6-you-dont-have-the-courage

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Arizona’s Maricopa County approves M for new vote-counting machines On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE, ahead of his Jan. 6 address to supporters gathered at the Ellipse, reportedly told then-Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence urges Biden to get tough on China amid ’emerging cold war’ Pence: Biden should call for 2022 Olympics to be moved out of Beijing Judge frees QAnon supporter held six months in Jan. 6 riot MORE that he didn’t “have the courage” to reject the results of the 2020 election.

In the forthcoming book “I Alone Can Fix It,” an excerpt of which was published by The Washington Post on Thursday, reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker detail the tense moments at the White House in the lead-up to the deadly riot at the Capitol.

The Post reporters wrote that as Trump was going over his planned remarks for the rally protesting the election results, some of those around him “encouraged his fantasy of Pence the hero stepping in to overturn the election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly GuilfoyleTrump unhappy with Guilfoyle backing Greitens: report Giuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri Eric Trump buys .2M home near father’s golf club in Florida MORE, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, who along with Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpMary Trump: Ivanka ‘much less likely to stay loyal’ to father than Weisselberg Trump is on the ballot whether his name is there or not Ivanka Trump, Kushner distance themselves from Trump claims on election: CNN MORE and Eric Trump Eric TrumpFlorida city bans gambling amid prospects of Trump-owned casino Lara Trump on Senate bid: ‘No for now, not no forever’ Lara Trump disputes report that father-in-law is discussing reinstalment MORE were present at the meeting, reportedly told the president that the crowd gathered to hear him speak was “reflecting the will of the people.”

Senior White House officials Stephen Miller Stephen Miller‘Just say we won,’ Giuliani told Trump aides on election night: book Stephen Miller contends no president dealt better hand than Biden Trump, on trip with GOP, slams ‘sick’ state of US-Mexico border MORE, Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsTrump said whoever leaked information about stay in White House bunker should be ‘executed,’ author claims ‘Just say we won,’ Giuliani told Trump aides on election night: book Stephen Miller contends no president dealt better hand than Biden MORE, Keith Kellogg and Eric Herschmann were also present in the room, according to the book.

Ivanka Trump reportedly grew frustrated with the advice being given to her father and at one point said, “This is not right. It’s not right.”

Former President Trump later called Pence, who was slated to oversee congressional certification of President Biden Joe BidenAlabama military base orders troops to show vaccination proof amid increased COVID-19 cases Arizona’s Maricopa County approves M for new vote-counting machines On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE’s election win, and reportedly told him, “You don’t have the courage to make a hard decision.”

According to the book, Pence had repeatedly attempted to explain that as vice president he did not have the constitutional authority to block the certification of election results, as the president wanted him to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

While listening to the phone call, Ivanka Trump reportedly said quietly to Kellogg, “Mike Pence is a good man.”

“I know that,” Kellogg responded, according to the book, adding: “Let this ride. Take a deep breath. We’ll come back at it.”

The Hill has reached out to a Trump representative for comment.

The incident is just one of several revealed in the book, set to be released Tuesday, with the authors recounting the internal politics and infighting during former President Trump’s last year in office.

According to excerpts obtained by CNN, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Overnight Defense: US to evacuate Afghan allies at end of July | Biden meets with final top US commander in Afghanistan | Weapons buyer nominee withdraws amid IG probe Biden meets with general who stepped down as commander in Afghanistan MORE and other top military officials were concerned that former President Trump could stage a coup or take other illegal actions following his election loss.

The former president responded in a statement Thursday, saying, “I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government.”

“If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

