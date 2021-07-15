https://nationalfile.com/trump-responds-why-even-wait-to-decertify-arizona-irregularities-amount-to-hundreds-of-thousands-of-votes/

President Donald Trump put out a new statement in response to the damning Maricopa County audit hearing in Arizona earlier today, which revealed shocking voting irregularities and evidence of fraud that have cast further doubts on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

“Arizona Senate hearings on the Maricopa County Election audit is devastating news to the Radical Left Democrats and the Biden Administration. While this, according to the Senate, is preliminary, with results being announced at a later date, it seems that 74,243 Mail-In Ballots were counted with “no clear record of them being sent.” There were 18,000 voters who were scrubbed from the voter rolls after the election. They also revealed that the voting system was breached or hacked (by who?) Very big printer and ballot problems with different paper used, etc., and MUCH MORE,” wrote President Trump. (READ MORE: BREAKING: Arizona Senator Calls For Recalling Electors After Bombshell Audit Hearing)

“The irregularities revealed at the hearing today amount to hundreds of thousands of votes or, manay times what is necessary for us to have won. Despite these massive numbers, this is the State that Fox News called early for a Biden victory. There was no victory here, or in any other of the Swing States either,” continued President Trump.

“Maricopa County refuses to work together with the Senate and others who are merely looking for honesty, integrity, and transparency. Why do the Commissioners not want to look into this corrupted election? What are they trying to hide? The highly respected State Senator Wendy Rogers said in a tweet the hearing today means we must decertify the election. In any event, the Senate Patriots are moving forward with final results to be announced in the not-too-distant future, but based on today’s hearing, why even wait?” President Trump said. (READ MORE: BOMBSHELL: Over 74,000 Mail-In Ballots Counted With No Record Of Being Sent Out, Verification Process Degraded To Nothing)

The hearing was widely viewed and has attributed to growing accusations that the election was stolen from President Trump. Among many others, Arizona State Rep. and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem said that the ongoing Arizona election audit confirms that the 2020 presidential election in the state was a “sh*t show” that “cannot be called accurately.” Damning revelations from the hearing include testimony from the private auditing firm Cyber Ninjas, which introduced evidence showing that a “bunch” of Arizona ballots contained duplicated serial numbers, as National File reported.

DECERTIFY THE ELECTION — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 15, 2021

