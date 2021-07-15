https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/15/trumps-endorsement-in-the-oh15-special-election-sets-up-a-potential-clash-with-mark-meadows-and-rand-paul/

Former President Donald Trump just sent out an email endorsing Mike Carey in the special election to fill a vacant House seat in Ohio’s 15th congressional district:

It’s considered a safe GOP seat, so there won’t be too much drama in terms of red vs. blue:

But the wife of Mark Meadows and Sen. Rand Paul have endorsed different candidates:

From Politico:

Trump last month announced his support for Mike Carey, a former energy lobbyist running for a vacant Columbus-area congressional seat. But Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is bolstering former state Rep. Ron Hood in the Republican primary, while Debbie Meadows, a prominent conservative activist and the wife of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is promoting church leader Ruth Edmonds.

And now we wait until August 3 to see who got it right and what the fallout will be:

