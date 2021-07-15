https://thehill.com/homenews/media/563245-tucker-carlsons-first-grade-teacher-disputes-his-description-of-her-in-book

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is getting pushback from his first grade teacher, Marianna Raymond, over claims he made about her in a 2018 book.

In the book “Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class Is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution,” Carlson recounts his upbringing in San Diego, and his experience as one of Raymond’s students at La Jolla Country Day School.

According to excerpts from the book referenced in a Washington Post article Wednesday about Carlson, he described Raymond as “a parody of earth-mother liberalism” who “wore long Indian-print skirts. … She had little interest in conventional academic topics, like reading and penmanship.”

He also claimed that she cried at her desk at one point and said: “The world is so unfair! You don’t know that yet. But you’ll find out!”

“Mrs. Raymond never did teach us; my father had to hire a tutor to get me through phonics,” Carlson wrote, adding that he wished liberals would “stop blubbering and teach us to read.”

In an interview with the Post for Wednesday’s article, Raymond disputed the anchor’s account of her in the book, saying she never cried at her desk and did not wear Indian skirts.

“Oh my God. That is the most embellished, crazy thing I ever heard,” she said.

She also told the Post that she didn’t share her political views as a teacher, and that she taught Carlson to read and was later hired to privately tutor him at home.

Raymond told the newspaper she was unaware of how Carlson had characterized her in the book until she was contacted by the Post for the article.

The Hill reached to Fox News for comment on Raymond’s remarks, which have begun to pick up traction on social media.

While the network didn’t provide a comment for this story, it told the Post that Carlson “is an important voice in America which deeply resonates with millions of viewers via our powerful primetime lineup and two in-depth shows on FOX Nation — we fully support him.”

