The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is secretly moving illegal migrants around the U.S. from Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas, a leaked email revealed.

During a segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed a leaked email from Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Burrows to his subordinates at the base given to his show by a whistleblower.

“Over the next few days, weeks, or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens,” the email began. “In coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Del Rio Border Patrol will be using the Laughlin AFB runway to transport undocumented non-citizens via a Boeing 747.”

“Do not take photographs and refrain from posting anything on social media. If anyone asks you about it, refer them to public affairs,” the email concludes.

Carlson then said the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the email to his show, saying that spokesman Chris Mitchell “described the flights from Laughlin as non-citizen movements, part of what he called the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission. He told us then to direct any further questions to ICE.”

Later in the program, Tucker read a statement he received from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detailing the purpose of migrant transfers from the base.

“On June 17, 2021, a Memorandum of Agreement, or MOA, between DHS and DOD was signed by all parties and finalized,” the statement began. “On June 29, 2021, ICE Air Operations utilized Laughlin Air Force Base for the first time, pursuant to the MOA, to transport non-citizens from CBP custody to ICE custody. Since June 29, approximately 780 non-citizens were transferred via ICE Air on six ICE Air flights.”

“Collaboration with federal partners enables ICE to transfer non-citizens safely and humanely to ICE field offices where the appropriate level of custody and supervision will be determined. ICE Air conducts southwest border flights which involve the transfer of migrants from CBP custody to ICE custody.” (RELATED: Leaked Illegal Immigration Stats Are ‘Undeniable’ Proof Biden’s Policies Caused Border Crisis, Immigration Experts Say)

Carlson concluded by saying the statement raises more questions about how DHS used federal resources to move migrants into different forms of custody.

“What other military resources are being used to conduct this, an operation that most Americans knew nothing about, that they did not consent to, that Congress never voted on, and which is clearly illegal,” Carlson asked.

“Where are these people going? They are being moved to another form of custody and then their fate will be determined, but where did they end up? Into what communities were they placed? How many federal dollars were spent doing this? Did the people into whose neighborhood they were placed have any say in it at all?”

