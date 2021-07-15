https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/twitter-explains-the-real-reason-black-lives-matter-is-trending-after-releasing-statement-supporting-cuban-dictatorship/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Black Lives Matter released a statement about the situation in Cuba, calling for an end to the U.S. embargo and supporting the Cuban dictatorship. Cuba also received praise from the organization for demonstrating solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, citing Cuba giving asylum to convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur.

That got Black Lives Matter trending, and Twitter explains why:

Oh, some are discussing how the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and the Black Lives Matter movement “are not always aligned.” So the Black Lives Matter “movement” is off the hook for supporting a communist dictatorship.

Black Lives Matter was founded by “trained Marxists,” so if you signed up for the ride, that’s what you support.

