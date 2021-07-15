https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/twitter-explains-the-real-reason-black-lives-matter-is-trending-after-releasing-statement-supporting-cuban-dictatorship/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Black Lives Matter released a statement about the situation in Cuba, calling for an end to the U.S. embargo and supporting the Cuban dictatorship. Cuba also received praise from the organization for demonstrating solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, citing Cuba giving asylum to convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur.

That got Black Lives Matter trending, and Twitter explains why:

Oh, some are discussing how the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and the Black Lives Matter movement “are not always aligned.” So the Black Lives Matter “movement” is off the hook for supporting a communist dictatorship.

NPC.downloadtalkingpoint.exe — Arréglalo Música (@arreglalo) July 15, 2021

“prompting some to discuss how the organization and BLM as a movement are not always aligned” 😂😂😂 you can’t make this stuff up https://t.co/Xzwgz0ekmR — AndrewB (@B_Andrew_) July 15, 2021

Cringe. — The Apostate (@the__apostate) July 15, 2021

It’s not difficult to understand. Just like if CRT is not CRT if inconvenient, BLM is not BLM if inconvenient. It’s a highly consistent approach. — rutheday99 (@rutheday99) July 15, 2021

“prompting some to discuss”

Twitter & White House now have direct lines. https://t.co/0pURd6JTJt — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) July 15, 2021

“You think they’re Marxist? Why don’t you just say you hate black people” https://t.co/IeJT3Yi3fS — Vaclav Havel (@VaclavHavel9) July 15, 2021

The “movement” is always good. The “organization” is a scapegoat for when bad things happen. All donations went through ActBlue and the organization, though. — David Yap (@Yapling65) July 15, 2021

Sounds like the racists and the commies are having relationship troubles. — Bankable Insight (@BankableInsight) July 15, 2021

Example 1,047 of how the left tangle up language and then get mad that you don’t understand them — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) July 15, 2021

You can literally say anything if you’re on the “correct” side of the political aisle — Cameron (@IAMCAM35) July 15, 2021

Again, when people tell you who they are, you might want to believe them. — hughhark (@hughhark1) July 15, 2021

Stupidity remains predictable. — Todd Wilkinson (@Toddv26) July 15, 2021

Black Lives Matter was founded by “trained Marxists,” so if you signed up for the ride, that’s what you support.

