Our Fourth Amendment, which protects our right to privacy, has never been in more danger. Journalist Lara Logan joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Thursday to explain how the digital world has given leaders — both in government and corporations — the ability to not only spy on Americans, but to track their patterns of behavior, too.

Lara explained why, even if you think you have nothing to hide, you should be very concerned. Because these digital “human terrain maps” could be used to manipulate you in any way those in control see fit.

“The purpose of your privacy is much more than just being out of public view,” Lara said. “There is really nothing that’s more central to our democracy than the right to privacy. I mean, all of the rights in the Constitution have a real purpose, and a real value, and if we allow people to take them away from us, we voluntarily are surrendering that. We are lambs to the slaughter.

“They’re not just looking at what you have to hide. They’re looking to manipulate you into doing what they want. These are control systems. That’s what they are,” Lara explained. “What they do with the information is they create a ‘human terrain map’ for every single person on the planet, anyone within a digital signature or within their reach. They are creating a human terrain map that can be used against you, by anyone.”

