https://100percentfedup.com/video-wheres-joe-vp-meets-world-leader-again-in-place-of-biden/

How embarrassing that world leaders like Germany’s Angela Merkel are greeted by the VP instead of the POTUS. This is telling. The Biden administration is ruling by committee and not by one leader. All of the former Obama administration cronies are pulling the strings for puppet Joe who doesn’t even know what day it is.

Harris greeting Merkel is a repeat of when Japan’s leader came to visit at the White House. This is a slap in the face to these VIP visitors. Is Joe taking a nap? Is he just too busy for these people?

Watch below as Kamala Harris meets with German Chancellor Merkel:

.@VP Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a working breakfast at the vice president’s residence pic.twitter.com/HDbWx6cFKp — The Hill (@thehill) July 15, 2021

Trending: “Why are we ok with this?”…Tucker Carlson Outraged at Fulton County, Georgia Election Evidence

Joe Biden was notably absent from an event he was originally scheduled to do in hosting the Prime Minister of Japan.

Reporters asked where Biden had wandered to:

Why is Kamala Harris welcoming the head of state for Japan instead of Joe Biden? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 16, 2021

Photos of Biden sitting with not one but two masks on were posted to social media later today, but the greeting and the tour were all shots of a solo Harris.

Kamala Harris appears to show Japanese Prime Minister Suga where the West Wing is from her office balcony across the street pic.twitter.com/Ow9FMEYKBH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 16, 2021

VP Kamala Harris welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House.

VP Kamala Harris welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House

pic.twitter.com/afiaI7MegV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2021

Social media exploded with questions and comments about where Biden was during the meeting. Some said Biden was napping, and some said he was busy playing Mario Kart.

Charlie Spiering pointed out the difference in a personal greeting from President and how the Biden administrations operates:

Foreign pooler says WH Chief of Protocol greeted Japanese Prime Minister Sugo at the West Wing – much different feel from when Shinzo Abe visited Trump.

Foreign pooler says WH Chief of Protocol greeted Japanese Prime Minister Sugo at the West Wing – much different feel from when Shinzo Abe visited Trump. pic.twitter.com/vkAcuCF7ZX — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 16, 2021

Biden is seen in the video below wearing two masks during a roundtable:

For the first time since taking office, Pres. Biden is hosting a foreign leader at the White House — Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. Japan just announced a $2 billion commitment to work with the U.S. on developing 5G. Another big topic of discussion? Regional security concerns. pic.twitter.com/zSLdArmJ04 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 16, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

