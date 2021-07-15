https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/whistleblower-report-on-u-s-military-secretly-flying-illegal-aliens/
NEW: Tucker reads statement from ICE:
“Since June 29, approximately 780 non-citizens were transferred via ICE air — departing from the military installation… ICE air conducts southwest border flights which involve the transfer of migrants from CBP custody to ICE custody.” pic.twitter.com/KNRmgifhiz
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2021
Update from later in the show