https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/15/whos-going-to-jail-fbi-statement-on-ig-report-that-found-errors-and-misconduct-in-the-larry-nassar-investigation-leaves-many-questions/

As we told you yesterday, the DOJ Inspector General issued their report following a probe into the FBI’s sex abuse investigation of Larry Nassar. The IG report found “serious errors, violations of FBI policy, and misconduct by FBI officials,” including agents lying to cover up their misdeeds.

Now people have questions about the FBI’s statement issued in the wake of the IG report:

#FBI Statement in Response to Inspector General Report https://t.co/u3UeNwZbZQ — FBI (@FBI) July 14, 2021

Here’s the whole statement:

As the Inspector General made clear in today’s report, this should not have happened. The FBI will never lose sight of the harm that Nassar’s abuse caused. The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization. The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters. Prior to today, the FBI initiated improvements to make sure that serious allegations, such as these, are promptly shared with our law enforcement partners and within the FBI. As a continuation of these efforts, the FBI is fully committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by the Inspector General. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the failures of the employees outlined in the report do not happen again.

Does that sound familiar? It should. The “we’re sorry and those responsible will at worst be subject to retirement with full pension and benefits” version of accountability is getting old. Could this be another example? Don’t be surprised if it is:

Were they fired or allowed to retire and collect a pension? Why aren’t they being charged with lying to the FBI? sad what this institution has become. — Joe “Salty Scallywag” Buck. (@JosephBuck321) July 15, 2021

Who’s going to jail?’. You arrest MAGA protesters but not these negligent a$$ holes? — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) July 14, 2021

So, how many are going to prison? Hoover’s FBI — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) July 14, 2021

Will those agents found to have engaged in misconduct be “punished” like Lois Lerner was? Stay tuned.

The fact that I’m even afraid to type what I really want to about this agency should tell you something!!! — OK I’ll try to be nice (@whoutalkingbout) July 14, 2021

More mealy mouthness https://t.co/Sls9ly7Qni — Robert Mushkabarat (@RobertD51522656) July 15, 2021

Terminate their employment, prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law and all politically appointed leadership must resign immediately. Signed, the American citizens. https://t.co/scK1UKkHRt — Ted Fischer (@TedFischer17) July 15, 2021

If Nasser had trespassed in DC or bought a Lego set he would have been imprisoned long ago. #FBIisCorrupt https://t.co/Mr5VxyjOy1 — Mister Duke (@Haywood100) July 15, 2021

Save it. You’ve lost all credibility. Top to bottom, stem to stern, the once revered @FBI is corrupt to the core. https://t.co/IEbdZqoj87 — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 15, 2021

Blah blah blah , y’all have hunters laptop , what about the girls on it ? https://t.co/0wRWR93f7N — emily caldwell (@em8669) July 15, 2021

Hunter, not so much, but speaking of laptops the FBI sure was all over the couple who were in DC on 1/6 in a raid that ended up being a case of mistaken identity.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

