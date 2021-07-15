https://www.oann.com/whos-tedros-to-set-out-follow-up-study-into-covid-19-origins-director-ryan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=whos-tedros-to-set-out-follow-up-study-into-covid-19-origins-director-ryan



FILE PHOTO: Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) attends a news conference on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

July 15, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus will share proposals for a phase 2 study into the origins of the coronavirus with member states on Friday, its emergency director Mike Ryan said.

“We look forward to working with our Chinese counterparts on that process and the director-general will outline measures to member states” on Friday, Ryan told a news conference in Geneva on Thursday.

Earlier, Tedros told reporters that investigations into the origins of COVID-19 in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of its spread there.

