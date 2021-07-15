https://www.judicialwatch.org/deep-dive/public-health-border/



“Those of us who want a secure border, those of us who want the laws enforced … we’re on the side of those who are trafficked. Those that want lawlessness on the border, those than want open borders … they place innocents in harm’s way.”

The details of the Biden administration’s (mis)handling of the border crisis remain a mystery to many, but Judicial Watch is fighting hard to get the most pressing questions answered. Concerned about the impacts of President Biden’s lax border policy, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton is raising important questions about the lack of immigration law enforcement. “Is our country being harmed, are citizens being harmed, are illegal aliens being harmed?” Fitton stated Friday. With U.S. Border Patrol failing to conduct COVID-19 testing for all migrants entering the country, Fitton believes the Biden administration’s policies are creating a dangerous public health crisis. “It’s not just national security, it’s not just crime, it’s also public health,” Fitton explained. “Public health rules and the ability of the government to control threats to public health are significant when it comes to controlling and protecting the borders, and the Biden administration has thrown it all out the window.”

As Fitton announced , Judicial Watch sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for information on the COVID-19 technical guidance provided to the Office of Refugee Resettlement to illegal aliens released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The lawsuit seeks specific details related to the transmission, testing, mitigation, and/or treatment of COVID-19 for undocumented immigrants who are in or are released from Department of Homeland Security and/or Customs and Border Patrol custody.

“We’re being told by the Biden administration that COVID is a dramatic risk to the American people,” Fitton continued, “and yet all the rules relating to testing aren’t being enforced at the border.”

